Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs sent their fans home happy with a decisive 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 win over the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Sarah Sitton led a balanced effort on offense for Friendswood with eight kills and three blocks. Kate Bueche added seven kills and three aces. Andi Vaught (13 digs) and Cierra Pesak (12 digs) led the defense. Megan Hubbard was the top passer with 24 assists, while Meghan Donoughue chipped in 16 assists and six kills.
Player stats for Ball High weren’t immediately available.
The Lady Mustangs (2-0 in district) resume 22-5A play 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial (0-1). The Lady Tors (0-2) return to the floor at the Stafford Tournament, held Thursday through Saturday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 1
BAYTOWN
Aside from a hiccup in the second set, the Texas City Lady Stings had a resounding 25-3, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 road win Tuesday night over Baytown Lee.
Leading the Lady Stings were Isabella Waggoner (16 kills), Dani Dunkel (15 kills) and Makenzie Briles (four aces).
Texas City (1-1 in district) has a tough test up next 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Manvel (2-0).
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 0
MANVEL
The Santa Fe Lady Indians ran into a tough foe on the road Tuesday night, as Manvel recorded a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 win.
Santa Fe’s top performers were Kenzie Smith (eight kills), Lexi Gunter (10 assists) and Emily Hardee (13 digs).
The Lady Indians (1-1 in district) will next serve as hosts of the Santa Fe Labor Day Classic tournament Thursday and Saturday.
NON-DISTRICT SCORES
Katy 3, Clear Creek 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19)
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Clear Falls 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19)
Clear Springs 3, Deer Park 0 (N/A)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
