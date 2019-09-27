THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 42 BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 7

THE WOODLANDS

The Woodlands Christian Academy’s (5-0, 1-0) undefeated season continued after dominating Bay Area Christian (1-3, 0-1) 42-7 Friday night.

The Warriors scored first with a rushing touchdown with a minute left in the first quarter and never lost the lead. The Warriors scored 28 straight points and had one interception before the Broncos scored a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.

Bay Area Christian allowed two more touchdowns on defense and fumbled the ball in the four quarter for its second turnover of the night.

Bay Area Christian will look to win its first district game on the road against First Baptist Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

O’CONNELL, CRISTO REY JESUIT

Postponed

— Keenan Betz

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan

