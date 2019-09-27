Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.