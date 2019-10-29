Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Alvin 0
DICKINSON
In front of their faithful home fans Tuesday, the Dickinson Lady Gators were able to end their season on a high note, sweeping Alvin by the scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 28-26 for their first district win of the season.
Leading the effort for Dickinson were Janell Harvell (12 kills, three aces), Kaegan Rutherford (10 kills) Gracie Boone (eight aces), Destiny Tom (33 assists, 15 digs) and Shae Stafford (nine digs).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs finished undefeated district champions on the road Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of Goose Creek Memorial.
Their third consecutive undefeated district title, the Lady Mustangs extended to 45 matches their district ongoing district winning streak, which dates back to the 2016 season.
Against GCM, Friendswood was led by Makensy Manbeck (15 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (nine kills, 11 digs) and Tori Weatherley (40 assists).
Onto the playoffs, where the Lady Mustangs (14-0 in district) will open with a bi-district match at a time, date and location to be determined next week against the winner of a tiebreaker between a pair of 5-7 teams out of District 24-5A: Dayton and Vidor.
Other matches:
Ball High vs. Texas City (scores not immediately available)
Santa Fe vs. Galena Park (scores not immediately available)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
