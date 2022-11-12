LA MARQUE
In their 2022-23 regular season opener at home Saturday afternoon, the young La Marque basketball running Cougars overcame early struggles and surged in the second half to come away with a 61-45 win over the Santa Fe Indians.
“I just told them to be patient and wait for the right time and the right moment to make our move,” La Marque head boys basketball coach Kevin Wilcox said. “They were up on us, but I felt like the game was always reachable. We started slow, but we only returned two guys from last year. … So, basically, it was just them adjusting.”
Trailing 25-23 at halftime, guard Xavier Clayton gave the Coogs a needed jolt to start the third quarter by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers for La Marque’s first lead of the game.
“Great basketball player, great IQ, great presence,” Wilcox said about Clayton, who he referred to as “the backbone” of the team.
Santa Fe’s Kenny Torres knocked down a pair of free throws, and Nick Jaco turned a La Marque turnover into a layup at the other end to knot the score at 29-all at the 6:27 mark of the third.
But, the Cougars out-scored the Indians 13-4 for the remainder of the period to begin to take control of the game with a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ahead 47-36 early in the final period, La Marque went on an 8-1 run to balloon its lead to a game-high 18 points at 55-37 and essentially put the game on ice.
Stiffening up on defense in the second half, La Marque held Santa Fe without a made field goal for the span of exactly a quarter — from the 4:23 mark of the third quarter until there was 4:23 left in the fourth quarter.
“We knew at halftime that if we kept doing what we were doing, we were going to win this game,” Wilcox said.
The Cougars were ice-cold to start this contest, as the Indians built an 11-1 lead through the first 5:49 of the game. After Herman Raleigh split a pair of free throws, La Marque finally got its first made field goal on a Quintrell Hampton bucket in the paint with 1:40 remaining in the opening period.
La Marque trimmed Santa Fe’s lead to 11-8 before a 3-pointer knocked down by Clayton Guidry gave the Indians a 14-8 advantage through one quarter of play.
Helped by consecutive lay-ins from Aaron Grimm, the Indians led by as much as 20-10 in the second quarter, but the Cougars fought to tie the score up at 23-23 before Aidan Jewell hit a mid-range shot to give Santa Fe the aforementioned 25-23 lead heading into the halftime break.
Clayton sparked the Cougars in the second half, scoring 18 of his game-best 21 points in the third and fourth quarters. Raleigh added 12 points, Jasiya Johnson had nine points and eight rebounds, and Hampton finished with eight points and five rebounds to lead La Marque.
Guidry was the Indians’ leading scorer with 12 points, while Torres chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. Santa Fe was snake-bit in its efforts by turnovers (29) and sub-par shooting from beyond the arc (3-for-19) and at the charity stripe (8-for-17).
“Basketball is a simple sport — you put the ball in the hoop and you stop the other team, and we didn’t do that,” Santa Fe first-year head boys basketball coach Jacob Hon said.
“This group can compete for a playoff spot; they were one win away from getting in that playoff picture (last year), and I think this is the year they can break that drought,” Hon added about his team’s potential going forward. “We just have to clean up the little things and the turnovers.”
La Marque will be right back in action 7 p.m. Monday at home against Houston Waltrip. Santa Fe returns to the court 7 p.m. Friday at Aldine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.