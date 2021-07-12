Now that voting is set to close for the Galveston County girls athlete of the year, it’s now time to open the poll for the 2020-21 local boys athlete of the year.
The three nominees each proved the extent of their athleticism by performing at a high level in three different sports.
The winner of the popular vote will be the 2020-21 Galveston County boys athlete of the year. Voting closes July 20, and the winner will be featured in the July 27 sports section.
The three finalists are:
LANE BREWSTER CLEAR CREEKBrewster performed like a million bucks for the Wildcats’ baseball, football, and track and field programs for his senior year in 2020-21.
In baseball, Brewster proved to be an extremely reliable leadoff hitter and outfielder for a Clear Creek team that reached the playoffs. Brewster finished with a .412 batting average, 14 extra-base hits (five doubles, four triples, five home runs), 20 runs batted in and 25 stolen bases.
For the track and field team, Brewster was a key sprinter for the Wildcats, qualifying for the area round in the 100-meter run and 4x100-meter relay on the same day as an epic performance on the baseball field. In the fall, Brewster utilized his speed as a ball-hawking safety for the playoff qualifying Wildcats.
A Sam Houston State baseball commit, Brewster received all-state and first-team all-district honors in baseball, and he was a second-team all-district selection in football.
KRISTIAN DALTON BALL HIGHDalton not only showed his athletic diversity by taking on three different sports with football, basketball, and track and field in his senior year, but he showed it by being tasked with playing two extremely different positions in football.
A standout safety, an injury to the Tors’ starting quarterback mid-season thrusted Dalton into filling that role, and he became a force behind center. In only five starts at QB, Dalton compiled 926 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 87 carries, and he added 29 pass completions for 486 yards and eight TDs to boot.
Dalton also proved to be a solid contributor to Ball High’s basketball team, and on the track and field squad, where he ran the 100-meter and 200-meter and the 4x100-meter relay.
A Tarleton State football commit, Dalton was named all-district multi-purpose player of the year in football.
NOAH THOMAS CLEAR SPRINGSThomas was about as accomplished as it comes in all three of the sports he represented the Chargers in — football, basketball, and track and field — during his junior season in 2020-21.
Putting an exclamation point on his athletic exploits was a regional track and field championship in the 400-meter run, which earned Thomas a trip to the state track and field championships.
Thomas’s rangy 6-foot-5 frame also made him a force as a forward on the basketball court and a wide receiver on the football field. Thomas put up 11 points per game and was versatile enough to guard any position for Clear Springs’ basketball team, and during football season, Thomas tallied 883 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 receptions.
With both teams reaching the postseason, Thomas was picked as all-district co-defensive player of the year in basketball, and was an all-district first-team selection in football.
