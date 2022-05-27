All-Galveston County girls soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

F- Olivia Schmidt, jr., Friendswood

F- Kiana Chastain, jr., Santa Fe

F- Aaliyah Ramadan, jr., Clear Creek

MF- Cameryn Peter, sr., Friendswood

MF- Maya Pomeroy, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Brynn Farrar, soph., Friendswood

D- Emma Saldana, sr., Friendswood

D- Lauren Littleton, jr., Friendswood

D- Bailey Williams, sr., Santa Fe

D- Reaghan Thompson, sr., Clear Creek

GK- Kylie Soich, jr., Clear Falls

SECOND TEAM

F- Arianna Briones, soph., Santa Fe

F- Brooke Spinks, jr., Friendswood

F- RK Rudolph, soph., Friendswood

MF- Payton Hurst, jr., Clear Creek

MF- Abby Russell, sr., Clear Falls

MF- Ashley Russell, sr., Clear Falls

MF- Evelyn Lopez, sr., Santa Fe

D- Avery Pyle, sr., Clear Springs

D- Jessica Marker, jr., Clear Springs

D- Reagan Musick, jr., Texas City

GK- Samantha Wright, fr., Santa Fe

HONORABLE MENTION

Amanda Zyla, jr., Clear Springs

Alex Davies, soph., Clear Springs

Lilliana Matranga, soph., Texas City

Hannah Beck, sr., Clear Creek

Jordan Losh, sr., Clear Creek

Elena Foulks, jr., Ball High

Elycia Cooley, sr., Ball High

Bre Friberg, soph., Friendswood

Ellen Fairbanks, jr., Friendswood

Mackenzie Stewart, sr., Clear Falls

Sarah Matejek, sr., Clear Falls

Lauren Kovacevich, sr., Dickinson

Kailey Hancock, jr., Dickinson

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

