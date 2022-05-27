All-county girls soccer teams By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All-Galveston County girls soccer teamsFIRST TEAMF- Olivia Schmidt, jr., FriendswoodF- Kiana Chastain, jr., Santa FeF- Aaliyah Ramadan, jr., Clear CreekMF- Cameryn Peter, sr., FriendswoodMF- Maya Pomeroy, sr., Clear SpringsMF- Brynn Farrar, soph., FriendswoodD- Emma Saldana, sr., FriendswoodD- Lauren Littleton, jr., FriendswoodD- Bailey Williams, sr., Santa FeD- Reaghan Thompson, sr., Clear CreekGK- Kylie Soich, jr., Clear FallsSECOND TEAMF- Arianna Briones, soph., Santa FeF- Brooke Spinks, jr., FriendswoodF- RK Rudolph, soph., FriendswoodMF- Payton Hurst, jr., Clear CreekMF- Abby Russell, sr., Clear FallsMF- Ashley Russell, sr., Clear FallsMF- Evelyn Lopez, sr., Santa FeD- Avery Pyle, sr., Clear SpringsD- Jessica Marker, jr., Clear SpringsD- Reagan Musick, jr., Texas CityGK- Samantha Wright, fr., Santa FeHONORABLE MENTIONAmanda Zyla, jr., Clear SpringsAlex Davies, soph., Clear SpringsLilliana Matranga, soph., Texas CityHannah Beck, sr., Clear CreekJordan Losh, sr., Clear CreekElena Foulks, jr., Ball HighElycia Cooley, sr., Ball HighBre Friberg, soph., FriendswoodEllen Fairbanks, jr., FriendswoodMackenzie Stewart, sr., Clear FallsSarah Matejek, sr., Clear FallsLauren Kovacevich, sr., DickinsonKailey Hancock, jr., Dickinson James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 