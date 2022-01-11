web only Basketball roundup for Jan. 11, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS DISTRICT 22-5ATexas City 58, La Porte 53LA PORTEThe Texas City Stings picked up their second straight hugely important district win with a 58-53 victory at La Porte on Tuesday night.Texas City was led to the win by Clovis McCain (17 points, 13 rebounds), Preston Figueroa (13 points) and Andrew Johnigan (11 points).The Stings (4-3 in district) will look to continue its 22-5A resurgence in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. at home against Friendswood (2-5).Other score:Goose Creek Memorial 86, Ball High 37GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5ALa Porte 62, Texas City 23TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Lady Stings’ district struggles continued at home Tuesday night against a tough La Porte team.Angie Schuchardt led the Lady Stings with 10 points.Up next for Texas City (0-8 in district) is a rescheduled game where one side will get its first district win of the season in a 5 p.m. contest at home against Ball High (0-8).Other scores:Goose Creek Memorial 59, Ball High 20Friendswood at Santa Fe, N/A James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas City Win Sport Game La Porte District Sting Ball Lady James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 