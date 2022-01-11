Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 58, La Porte 53

LA PORTE

The Texas City Stings picked up their second straight hugely important district win with a 58-53 victory at La Porte on Tuesday night.

Texas City was led to the win by Clovis McCain (17 points, 13 rebounds), Preston Figueroa (13 points) and Andrew Johnigan (11 points).

The Stings (4-3 in district) will look to continue its 22-5A resurgence in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. at home against Friendswood (2-5).

Other score:

Goose Creek Memorial 86, Ball High 37

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A

La Porte 62, Texas City 23

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Lady Stings’ district struggles continued at home Tuesday night against a tough La Porte team.

Angie Schuchardt led the Lady Stings with 10 points.

Up next for Texas City (0-8 in district) is a rescheduled game where one side will get its first district win of the season in a 5 p.m. contest at home against Ball High (0-8).

Other scores:

Goose Creek Memorial 59, Ball High 20

Friendswood at Santa Fe, N/A

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

