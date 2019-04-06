Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Alvin 1, Clear Creek 0
ALVIN
Clear Creek’s batters ran into a buzz saw in the form of Lady Jackets ace Jodie Aguirre, as the Wildcats were held to just one hit in Friday’s pitcher’s dual at Alvin
Aguirre threw a complete game one-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts in her seven innings to earn the win in the circle.
Clear Creek’s Meagan Lee picked up the tough-luck loss, scattering six hits over six innings with one unearned run and four strikeouts.
Cecilla Huff had the Wildcats’ only base hit, a two-out single in the top of the sixth that broke up Aguirre’s no-hitter bid. Huff also reached on a hit by pitch with two outs in the top of the fourth.
Kelsey Bunch also reached base the hard way on a one-out hit by pitch in the top of the fifth, which was preceded by an error and saw Alvin in its only true jam of the game. A fly out and a strikeout allowed the Lady Jackets to escape the trouble.
What would turn out to be Alvin’s game-winning run came in the bottom of the first inning. Clarissa Barron smacked a two-out single, and an errant throw allowed her to come all the way home and score.
The Wildcats (6-3 in district) will look to shake off the tough loss in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (0-8).
Clear Falls 7, Dickinson 5 (8 innings)
DICKINSON
In the late innings that saw a back-and-forth-affair, Clear Falls notched an extra-inning win over Dickinson on Friday night.
The Knights scratched out the first run of the game in the top of the second when Ciara Victor started with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Bradford, to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a run-scoring groundout by Haley Abshire.
After two quick outs in the top of the fourth, Clear Falls loaded the bases with Victor’s four-pitch walk, Bradford’s single, and Abshire reaching on an error. Ashlyn Strother then connected on a run-scoring single to left.
The first four Lady Gators reached base in the bottom of the fifth — Heaven Marcus (single), Dariane Cram (error), Mia Terry (walk) and Cassidy Lee (RBI single) — to aid Dickinson to score four runs.
With one out, Jerzie Pelham’s two-RBI single and a Mariana Vazquez sacrifice fly had Dickinson up 4-2 after five.
Both teams had back-to-back one-out baserunners in the sixth that contributed into scoring.
In the top, Strother singled and Bailey Barraza was hit by a pitch, which was followed by a two-out passed ball and a two-RBI single by Erica Riley that knotted the score 4-4.
Dickinson responded to regain the lead when Marcus singled and Cram walked setting up Cassidy Lee’s run-scoring single.
Consecutive hits for Clear Falls in top of the seventh from Payton Bean (single) and Victor (RBI double) tied the score again.
The first three Knights in the top of the eighth inning played a role in scoring the go-ahead runs.
Barraza led off with a triple, and scored on a Abby McEntire single. McEntire advanced all the way to third on a fielding error, setting up Riley’s sacrifice fly.
Leading the Knights were Riley (three RBIs), Strother (two hits), Victor (two hits and two runs), and McEntire (two hits).
Mariana Vazquez was the batting leader of the game, going 3-for-3.
Cassidy Lee (two RBIs) and Marcus each had two hits for the Lady Gators
Both teams will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Clear Falls (8-1) will be looking to avenge their only district loss to Alvin (8-0) at home, and Dickinson (2-7) travels to Clear Springs (4-4).
Clear Springs 11, Clear Brook 3 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The top three Clear Springs batters injected offensive life as they combined for eight of the team’s 12 hits, seven of 10 RBIs, and five runs scored in the Chargers’ run-ruled victory Friday at Clear Brook.
Jenna Bell started the Chargers’ scoring with a leadoff home run to left in the second inning.
After Clear Brook responded in the bottom half of the inning when Janessa Calles smacked a bases-clearing two-out double after two walks and a single loaded the bases, Clear Springs used four consecutive hits to start the third to regain the lead with consecutive run-scoring doubles by Kaylee Thomas (two RBI) and Kelly Baker (RBI).
Later in the inning, Emma Strood connected on a sacrifice fly, scoring courtesy runner Isabel Cruz making the score 5-3.
Claire Pollack worked her way around the bases in the fourth that started with a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a Malorie Langford sacrifice bunt, and scampered home on a Demi Elder single.
A fielding error by Clear Brook in the fifth started a parade of Charger baserunners that led to five runs in the inning.
Back-to-back two-out two-run singles by Elder and Ashley Walker highlighted the scoring.
Strood picked up the win in relief by pitching three shutout innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.
Clear Springs was led by Elder (three hits, three RBIs, two runs), Walker (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Thomas (two hits, two RBIs, one run). Pollock also scored two runs for the Chargers.
Clear Springs (4-4 in District 24-6A) next hosts Dickinson (2-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DISRTICT 22-5A
Friendswood 11, Santa Fe 4
FRIENDSWOOD
Chloe Riassetto’s big night at the plate helped fuel Friendswood to its home win over Santa Fe on Friday, keeping the Lady Mustangs unbeaten in district play.
The two teams displayed their offensive firepower from the get-go, as the Lady Indians had a three-run top of the first only to be answered by five Friendswood runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Ciara Trahan and Reese Reyna drew back-to-back walks to start the game, and then Rylie Bouvier’s one-out single loaded the bases. Maggie Childs broke Santa Fe onto the scoreboard with a two-run single, and an RBI groundout smacked by Juliana Garcia gave the Lady Indians what would be a short-lived 3-0 lead.
Friendswood’s first five batters (Tricia Yarotsky walk; KK Esparza double; Riassetto RBI single; Elizabeth Higgins RBI single; Bayleigh Lay RBI single) all reached safely to tie the game at 3-3 in short order.
A bases-loaded run-scoring fielder’s choice gave the Lady Mustangs the lead, and they added one more run on a bases-loaded Yarotsky RBI single.
Riassetto led off the bottom of the second with a single, and after her courtesy runner Cierra Langston advanced to third on consecutive groundouts, Lauren Adams whacked a two-out RBI single to push Friendswood’s lead to 6-2.
After two errors allowed Santa Fe to trim the Friendswood lead to 6-4 in the top of the third, the Lady Mustangs began to pull away, starting with a two-run bottom of the third.
A Yarotsky single and an error put runners on the corners, and consecutive RBI singles from Riassetto and Higgins brought the runners home for an 8-4 lead.
Friendswood capped its scoring onslaught with a two-out rally plating three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Yarotsky kept the inning alive with a single, and Esparza drove her home on an RBI double. Riassetto put the final runs on the board for Friendswood in style with a two-run home run.
Riassetto finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored at the plate and logged the win in the circle. Along with Riassetto, Yarotsky (3-for-4, three runs, one RBI), Higgins (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Esparza (2-for-5, three runs, one RBI) — representing the first four batters in the Lady Mustangs’ lineup — combined for 11 of Friendswood’s 15 total base hits.
Trahan (3-for-3, one run) and Bouvier (2-for-4, two runs) had multi-hit games for Santa Fe.
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (11-0 in district) will look to keep on rolling at Galena Park (4-7). Santa Fe (8-3) will be looking to rebound at home against Baytown Lee (1-10).
Other scores:
Ball High 10, Galena Park 4
Texas City 18, Baytown Lee 5
