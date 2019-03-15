Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 0
LEAGUE CITY
In a game where each team accounted for only one hit apiece, a three-run inning was all the Clear Springs Chargers needed to take care of the Clear Falls Knights on Friday afternoon.
Mason Schulz and Josh Barletta led off the top of the second by drawing consecutive walks, and Cameron Cooper got the Chargers onto the scoreboard with a double smacked to left field. An error allowed Clear Springs’ second run to score, and the third run scored while Clear Falls was turning a double play.
Braden Clifton was dominant on the mound for Clear Springs, picking up a complete-game win with nine strikeouts, one hit and two walks.
Tyler Malone was saddled with the hard-luck loss for the Knights, throwing all six innings with one hit, two earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts. Corey Lanier’s third-inning two-out single was Clear Falls’ only base hit.
Clear Springs (2-0 in district) has its 24-6A bye week next week with a non-district game at home against Katy Morton Ranch scheduled 6 p.m. Friday.
The Knights (0-2) will try to bounce back next week in their season series against Clear Brook. The first game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Brook.
Dickinson 7, Clear Lake 2
DICKINSON
Behind Nathan Ingram’s solid overall performance and five late runs scored, Dickinson picked up a win Friday afternoon to split the district series with Clear Lake.
The start for Clear Lake pitching was less than ideal as consecutive walks (Landon Roque and Guy Garibay) and hit by pitches (Lino Nunez and Ingram) gifted the Gators’ first run. Korey Cooper then connected on an RBI single.
After Clear Lake knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth aided by two hits, an error, a walk and an RBI groundout, Dickinson regained the lead for good in the fifth when Ingram drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Tyler Reistetter was able to work his way around the bases with two passed balls sandwiched between a Korey Cooper sacrifice bunt.
The first seven Gator batters contributed to scoring four more runs in the sixth with the biggest hit coming from Garibay’s two-run single.
Garibay (two runs) and Ingram both had two hits. Cooper had a game-high two RBIs. Roque also scored two runs.
Ingram pitched well for Dickinson, throwing all seven innings and allowing seven hits, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts.
Dickinson (1-1 in District 24-6A) will begin its series with Clear Creek (1-1) at home on 6 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 11, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
TEXAS CITY
Texas City bounced back from a loss in its district opener in a big way with an 11-hit and run attack to down Baytown Lee at home Friday in a run-rule shortened contest.
A leadoff walk to Austin Montalbano followed by an error set up Lane Simmons’ line drive run-scoring single in the first.
Texas City added two more runs in the second inning thanks to a Baytown Lee fielding error that allowed Jonathan Valdez (walk) and Tyler Stanley (single) to score.
In an 11-batter, six-run inning, the Ganders gifted the Stings with four walks, two errors and four runs scored on three passed balls and a wild pitch in the third. Stanley and Jackson Wray both had run-scoring singles in the inning.
Six straight singles in the bottom of the fourth (RBIs from Stanley and Montalbano) aided Texas City to score its final two runs of the game.
The nine-hole hitter Stanley was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Also scoring two runs for the Stings were Montalbano (three RBIs, two walks), Wray (two hits) and Valdez (two walks).
Stanley was also dominant on the mound, pitching a five-inning shutout and striking out six with one hit and three walks.
Texas City (1-1 in District 22-5A) will have a tough test on the road against Goose Creek Memorial (2-0) on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
