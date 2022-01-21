Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Santa Fe 72, Baytown Sterling 56
Ball High 44, Baytown Lee 31
Goose Creek Memorial at Friendswood, N/A
BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE
Stafford 55, La Marque 32
BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 108, Hempstead 21
BOYS TAPPS-2A
O’Connell 85, Houston Briarwood 13
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers dominated from the onset, winning the first half 60-1 in a rout at home Friday night in their district opener against Briarwood.
In a game where all the players on the roster were able to get in on the action, the Bucs’ starting five — Raphfel Moss (18 points), Luke Waldrop (17 points), Khristopher Johnson (12 points), Nic Gonzalez (11 points) and Khristian Johnson (three points, 11 assists) — still led the way.
Picking up points off the bench were Kylar Mahoney (10 points), Daniel Kline (six points) and Nicholas Schmitt (five points).
Next week brings a gigantic TAPPS 2A matchup as state-ranked No. 1 Houston Grace plays host to No. 2 O’Connell at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
But first, the Bucs will be at Tomball Rosehill Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 49, Goose Creek Memorial 48
Manvel 56, Texas City 15
Baytown Lee at Ball High, N/A
Baytown Sterling at Santa Fe, N/A
GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 43, Stafford 37
LA MARQUE
Led by a huge 30-point game from Iyanna Moore, the La Marque Lady Cougars picked up a key district win at home Friday night against Stafford.
The Lady Coogs (5-3 in district) return to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Columbia.
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 90, Hempstead 18
GIRLS TAPPS 2A
O’Connell 64, Houston Briarwood 12
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers picked up an impressive victory — leading 35-4 at halftime and cruising to victory — in their district opener at home Friday night against Briarwood.
Leading the Lady Bucs were Marina Genro Sagarra (16 points), Re’Nae Horton (10 points), Bailey Bacon (eight points), Kimori Bates-Scurry (eight points) and Arianna Nino (eight points).
O’Connell will look to keep its positive momentum rolling 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Tomball Rosehill Christian.
