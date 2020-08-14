HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs stumbled early; then they decided it was winning time.
Hitchcock’s volleyball team overcame a rocky start, adjusted and composed themselves for a 14-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 victory at home Friday afternoon against rival La Marque.
“Once we got past that, we showed up,” Hitchcock head volleyball coach Ashlyn Ramsey said. “They came out of their shells, worked together better, communicated better. So, I was very happy with the end result.”
The most competitive set of the four was the close-out frame. With the Lady Cougars leading 10-9 following a kill from Vernasia Henderson, Hitchcock embarked on a key 7-0 run, which ended in style with a big block from Bria Fields, a kill from Sanaa Scott, an ace from Amani Williams and another kill from Scott. Leading 23-18, a Scott kill and Williams ace clinched the match for the Lady Bulldogs
“The key is having a strong leader on the court, and my captain is Sanaa Scott, and she did a great job and had a great game,” Ramsey said. “She is able to pick up players who are down on the court. When I’m yelling on the sideline, it’s easy to drown that out because there’s so much noise happening. So, having the leader on the court who is able to read when someone is upset or down on themselves helps a lot with picking the girls up.”
The Lady Cougars, playing their first match of the regular season, started off strong but could not maintain their first-set intensity for the duration of the match, head coach Collea McKinney said.
“I saw some good things in that first game, but we have to maintain that intensity and even take it a step up in order to get this win,” McKinney said. “I do think we’re going to be good this year, though. I’m not worried about that at all.”
Tied 4-4 in the opening set, La Marque utilized an 11-1 run to seize control of the first frame. Several Hitchcock miscues sustained the run, while highlights for La Marque included a pair of kills from Iyana Moore-Graves and an ace from Larin Taylor.
After the Lady Cougars never trailed in their first-set win, they never held a lead in the second set, as the Lady Bulldogs bounced back into the match emphatically.
Four unanswered points, which featured a pair of kills from Dominique Beasley, got the Lady Bulldogs off to a 7-2 lead in the second set, and they never looked back.
La Marque got out to a 2-0 lead in the third set but a slew of errors helped Hitchcock take over and grab a 10-4 lead.
Later, the Lady Bulldogs’ serving game was the star of the show. Consecutive aces by Dasia Triplett gave Hitchcock a commanding 15-5 lead, and then the serving of freshman Genesis Carter led the Lady Bulldogs on their longest scoring streak of the match — an 8-0 run. Playing in her first varsity game, Carter had two aces during the run, and Scott chimed in with two kills.
Hitchcock will be back in action right away with a home game noon Saturday against Brazosport.
“We have to start out better,” Ramsey said. “We can’t start out with that big of a loss and not expect it to affect how they’re going to play for the rest of the match. It didn’t this time, but that’s a problem that needs to be fixed quickly. Working together right out of the gate is definitely our hurdle from this game.”
La Marque, which only has one more non-district match on its schedule because of COVID-19-related cancellations, won’t be back on the court until an 11 a.m. match Aug. 22 at Van Vleck.
“We’ve lost at least 12 games and two tournaments, so you can only imagine how that much that would help us just to get that extra practice in,” McKinney said. “So, I’m drilling into the girls that we have to be here now; we can’t work our way into it. I still think we’ll be fine, though. I have some great leaders on the court.”
