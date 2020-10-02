Clear Brook 31, Friendswood 7
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs (0-2) have now lost two straight games in the young season, this time to hands of Clear Brook Wolverines (2-0) 31-7 at home Friday night.
Clear Brook was efficient for three quarters, which was more than enough to take down Friendswood. The Wolverines scored a touchdown in the second quarter to take a 12-0 lead. The two-point conversion failed. After Clear Brook got the ball rolling in the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass, the extra-point attempt was missed as well.
The Mustangs made it a close 12-7 game midway through the second quarter after Noah Palitz scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown. After that, it was all Wolverines as the Mustangs didn’t reach the end zone for the rest of the game.
Clear Brook used a 3-yard rush for a touchdown, and a 20-yard pass for a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the second quarter to take a 25-7 lead at halftime.
The final scoring points came in the third quarter when the Wolverines scored again with a 23-yard touchdown pass to take a 31-7 lead.
Friendswood finished with 10 first downs, 3-for-12 on third down conversions, 1-for-4 on fourth down conversions, 119 total rushing yards and 30 total passing yards.
Quarterback Matthew Dupuis finished 4-for-18 for 30 yards. Palitz led Friendswood’s rushing attack with 18 carries for 85 yards. Dupuis rushed twice for 1 yard and Isaiah Daniels rushed nine times for 36 yards.
The Mustangs will seek their first win of the season against the Baytown Lee Ganders at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Baytown Lee 41, Santa Fe 14
SANTA FE
A big second quarter saw the Baytown Lee Ganders take control of Friday night’s game against the Santa Fe Indians, and they never looked back to take the win.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lee outscored Santa Fe 27-7 in the second quarter, and then won the third quarter 14-7 for the game’s final tally..
The Ganders out-gained the Indians in total yards 398-267, and also had a cleaner game with only four penalties for 25 yards, compared to the Indians’ seven penalties for 83 yards. Santa Fe also had one more turnover than Lee with three.
Of Santa Fe’s 267 total yards of offense, 217 yards came on the ground — led by quarterback Keyler Thompson with 78 yards on 15 carries and Marcus Villarreal with 75 yards on 14 carries. Also chipping in were Alex Trevino (34 yards on 12 carries) and Bruce Erekson (six carries, 22 yards, one touchdown).
Thompson completed 6 of 17 passes for 50 yards and a TD. Trever Trexler had 31 yards and a TD on four receptions, and the other 19 receiving yards came on Stephen Garcia II’s two receptions.
The Indians (0-2) will go for their first win of the still young season 7 p.m. next Friday at home against South Houston.
Tomball Rosehill Christian 31, Bay Area Christian 7
TOMBALL
Tomball Rosehill Christian (1-1) dominated Bay Area Christian (1-1) on Friday night at home to hand the Broncos their first loss of the season
The Eagles used multiple scores in the second, third and fourth quarter. Rosehill Christian got a 50-yard rushing touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead.
In the third quarter, the Eagles used a rushing touchdown and a 30-passing touchdown to take a 24-7 lead. Rosehill Christian topped the fourth quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass to go up 31-7.
The Broncos scored first in the first quarter to take an early 7-0, but nothing went their way afterward. Rosehill Christian also got a blocked kick and an interception.
Bay Area Christian will try to rebound on the road against Pasadena First Baptist Christian Warriors (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 28, Deer Park 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.