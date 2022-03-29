ALVIN
Grinding out a season that at times had bumps in the road that became mountains, somehow the Angleton Ladycat soccer team reached the second round of the Class 5A, Region III playoffs falling to a pretty sturdy Santa Fe bunch 2-0 on Tuesday at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
Down since the seventh minute of play, the Ladycats fought from behind putting about as much pressure as a soccer team can on an opponent for about 20 minutes right after that score. But, the pass or the connection that was suppose to happen never did.
Less than a minute into the match, the Lady Indians started their attack on the Ladycats with Emily Hernandez taking a shot from the 20-yard line which was saved by Morgan Hill in the net. A minute later, Kianna Chastain got in on the act, dribbling into the box but Hill made a big stop on the attempted swing.
In the fourth minute of play, Evelyn Lopez took her turn from the 20-yard line as the ball sailed over the net. Finally after four attempts, Emma Cerda lined up a corner kick that connected with Cerda, who came up with a header for a 1-0 lead at 7:14 of the first half.
It was right after that goal when Angleton finally started putting some pressure on the Lady Indian defense. It started with forward Bryanna Armstrong dribbling from her right side all the way to the end zone to get off a shot at the net, which just went wide right in the eighth minute of play.
For the next 15-20 minutes, the Ladycats controlled the action from the midfield, just charging at Santa Fe. Sophomore Abigayle Brereton got a chance off a 40-yard free kick, which hit Samantha Wright right in her mitts.
One of the biggest opportunities for Angleton was Armstrong once again taking her defender straight into the end zone and at the last second dishing off to the middle where senior Sam Pedraza connected on the ball as Wright had to dive to make a snag on the ball in the 15th minute of play.
Soon after, Santa Fe got back into a groove, and this time it was the Ladycat defense turning away attempt after attempt. The Lady Indians out-shot Angleton in the first 40 minutes 10-8, and they held the lead going into halftime.
Wright made six saves for the Lady Indians with Hill coming up with four saves for the Ladycats in the net.
The second half was mostly a lot of Santa Fe controlling the action.
Santa Fe almost got the second goal in off the left side position as a shot was stopped by Hill but she had to do it on her tippy toes to get the ball and hold onto it in the 42nd minute of play.
Chastain had her opportunities, as well, but once she got the ball, the defense just crowded her as much as they could stopping her forward progress at times. One of her biggest chances came in the 61st minute of play coming in off her left side of the field and taking a shot from the 15 yard line but Hill dove for the ball stopping the shot from going in.
With less than 10 minutes on the clock, Santa Fe’s Cerda was called for roughing given a yellow card. But it was right after she exited that the Lady Indians took the ball away from Angleton and went hard at the Ladycat defense with Chastain dribbling past a couple of defenders and the goalkeeper for an open net goal for a 2-0 at the 72:13 mark.
