Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 96, Alvin 41
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators on Friday at home were simply too much for Alvin to handle in a blowout win.
Leading the Gators and racking up the stats were Tramon Mark (32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Marcus Williams (22 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, seven steals), Deuce Guidry (20 points, 10 assists, six steals) and Jabari Miller (15 points, seven rebounds).
Dickinson (4-0 in District 24-6A) will look to continue its run of district dominance 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (2-2).
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 76, Baytown Lee 48
GALVESTON
A 23-7 first half run helped Ball High take a sizable 41-25 lead into the halftime break, and the Tors never looked back in a rout of Lee at home Friday.
Trevon Turner poured in a game-high 25 points for the Tors, which included 9-for-12 field goal shooting. Other top contributors for Ball High were Nehemiah Noel (nine points, three steals), Giovanni Janke (eight points), Tyler Polzin (eight points) and Quinton Cooper (seven points, eight rebounds).
The Tors (4-1 in District 22-5A) will return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial (3-2).
Texas City 68, Santa Fe 36
SANTA FE
The Texas City Stings took care of business on the road Friday, topping the Santa Fe Indians.
Jacolby Belle — the player the Stings call “the walking bucket” — was the leading scorer with 16 points, while the sharp-shooting Caden McKenzie had 14 points. Leon Joubert III dished out five assists.
Having successfully bounced back from its first district loss Tuesday, Texas City (4-1 in District 22-5A) will look to build more momentum 7 p.m. this coming Tuesday at home against Galena Park (1-4).
Other score:
Crosby 50, Friendswood 33
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 109, Sweeny 50
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars began district play with a bang, rolling over Sweeny at home Friday.
If there was any doubt at halftime with La Marque leading 44-22, the Cougars put that to bed by overwhelming Sweeny with a 35-9 third quarter to take a 79-31 lead into the final period, where they just continued to pull away.
Jordan Ivy-Curry (46 points) and Edward Robinson (38 points) combined to score 84 of La Marque’s total points.
The Cougars (1-0 in District 24-4A) will be back on the prowl 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brazosport (N/A).
TAPPS
O’Connell 101, Houston Briarwood 21 (Jan. 16)
GALVESTON
After a district loss Tuesday, Briarwood was the victim of an angry O’Connell bunch as the Buccaneers recorded a blowout win at home Thursday.
Christian Quinn poured in 28 points to lead O’Connell. Other top contributors were Raphfel Moss (18 points), Kristopher Johnson (19 points, nine rebounds), Chris Horton (12 points) and Khristian Johnson (seven points, 12 rebounds, nine assists).
The Bucs (2-1 in district) are back on the court 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against No. 1 state-ranked Huntsville Alpha Omega.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
