PASADENA
In a sloppy contest on the road, the Bay Area Christian Broncos (3-3, 1-1 in district) came out on top in the turnover department to defeat Pasadena First Baptist Christian (2-4, 0-3) 25-6 Friday evening to get their first district win.
Both teams had a combined five turnovers, but Bay Area Christian forced three of those turnovers. The Broncos had two interceptions and had one fumble recovery in the second half. The Broncos got an interception from Blake Bebar and Myles Anderson. Matthew Hopper also tacked on a fumble recovery.
First Baptist struck first with a touchdown, but missed the extra point. The Warriors got a second turnover from the Broncos, but didn’t score any points. From there, Bay Area Christian scored 25 straight points — 18 of which were scored in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Brown had a 5-yard touchdown run, Parker Bridges had an 80-yard touchdown run, and Jackson Collins had a 20-yard pass to Ethan Mann and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bridges.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will return home to take on the Houston Northland Christian Cougars (2-3, 1-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
