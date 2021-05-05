DALLAS
The No. 3 seed in the South Region, the Clear Creek Wildcats girls water polo team, will be prepared to compete against the No. 2 seed in the West Region, the Round Rock Dragons, in the first round of the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association state tournament.
The game will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Dallas. Games are in 7-minute quarters. The game will be played in the lobby pool at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center.
Clear Creek water polo head coach Ty Halford said they are excited to see how they perform at state.
The Wildcats earned the No. 3 seed in the South Region after finishing April 30’s games at 1-1.
The winner between the Wildcats and Dragons will play against either Marcus (No. 4 seed in the North Region) or St. Agnes (No. 1 seed in the East Region) in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the dive pool. If the Wildcats win the quarterfinals, they will play their semifinals game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the dive pool. The championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the dive pool.
"I’m really excited the girls get the chance to play," Halford said. They’ve been real focused preparing for the games. They’re trying to refine the things they do well.
"We’re playing a Round Rock team that we have no idea what they do well," Halford said. "They have no idea what we do well. It’s who can go out and execute their game plan better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.