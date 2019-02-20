Details for Friday's Galveston County high school basketball area-round playoff games
REGION III-6A
Dickinson vs. North Shore, 8 p.m. at Phillips Field House in Pasadena
REGION III-5A
Texas City vs. Angleton, 7 p.m. at Alvin High School
Friendswood vs. Houston Madison, 7 p.m. at Pearland High School
