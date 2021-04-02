Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 11, Clear Falls 1 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning and six more in the bottom of the third to clinch a run-rule victory Thursday night at home against the Clear Falls Knights.
In the bottom of the first, Clear Springs’ first seven batters reached base safely, as the Chargers scored a run on an error, two more on back-to-back RBI singles from Ashley Walker and Kelly Baker, and a two-run single Claire Pollack.
In the bottom of the third, Isa Cruz got the scoring started with with RBI single, and then a run scored on an error before a bases-clearing three-run triple clocked by Walker. Emma Strood hit an RBI sacrifice fly to get the score into run-rule territory.
Clear Falls’ lone run came in the top of the first on a run-scoring error.
Walker led the Chargers’ offense, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs.
Also recording multi-hit games were Strood (2-for-2, one RBI, one run) and Pollack (2-for-2, two RBIs, one run).
Anna Soles (four innings, six hits, one unearned run, one walk, two strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (8-0 in district) will be at Clear Creek (5-4), and Clear Falls (2-7) hosts Clear Lake (2-6).
Other scores:
Brazoswood 6, Dickinson 2
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Texas City 3
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs withstood a seventh-inning rally by the Texas City Lady Stings to escape with a road win Thursday night.
Janelle Wilson broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a leadoff home run before the Lady Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the fifth — every one of which they would need to secure the victory.
Tricia Yarotsky hit a an RBI single, and, after an RBI single from KK Esparza, stole home plate for a 4-0 lead.
A leadoff error opened the door for the Lady Stings’ rally win the bottom of the seventh, as Jaycee Holt and Kassidy Dressman eventually came through with back-to-back RBI singles. Holt then scored on a grounder, but Friendswood pitcher Chloe Riassetto slammed the door on the game with a strikeout.
Esparza (2-for-4, one RBI) and Bella Halata (2-for-3, one run) had multi-hit games.
Riassetto (seven innings, four hits, one earned run, no walks, nine strikeouts) got the win in the circle.
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Friday. Friendswood (10-1 in district) hosts Goose Creek Memorial (2-8), and Texas City (5-6) will be at Manvel (6-4).
Santa Fe 12, Baytown Lee 1 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians left little doubt in Thursday night’s outcome with an eight-run bottom of the first inning en route to a run-rule win at home over Lee.
Santa Fe took advantage of control issues from Lee’s pitcher, as three runs scored on bases-loaded walks and two other scored on bases-loaded hit by pitches in the bottom of the first.. Also in the mix were RBI singles from Ryleigh Mata and Jaiden Cooper and an RBI sac fly from Madison Tatum.
The Lady Indians added to their lead with a run scoring on a steal of home by Cha Cha Gillespie in the bottom of the second, an RBI sac fly from Ashley Nickerson in the bottom of the third, and two runs scoring on a sac fly from Reese Reyna in the bottom of the fourth.
Reyna led Santa Fe’s offense, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run. Mata (two RBIs, two runs) reached base in all four of her at-bats with a single and three walks.
Cooper (2-for-2, one RBI, two runs) had a multi-hit game in addition to picking up the win in the circle (five innings, one hit, one unearned run, two walks, four strikeouts).
The Lady Indians (10-1 in district) will look to continue their winning ways 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling (4-6).
Other score:
La Porte 14, Ball High 0
