Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 1
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians got their district campaign off to a positive start Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13 home win over Baytown Lee.
Leading the Lady Indians in the victory were Kenzie Smith (16 kills), Bethany Durant (10 kills, 12 digs), Dru Hawkins (nine kills), Allie Walton (28 assists, four aces), Freedom Stephenson (16 digs) and Brooke Hood (four blocks).
Up next for Santa Fe is a key home match 6:30 p.m. Friday against Manvel.
La Porte 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors were not on their A-game in their district opener Wednesday at home, falling to La Porte by the scores of 25-15, 26-24 and 25-19.
Twelve missed serves stymied Ball High’s effort, and the team simply played flat, head coach Michelle Profitt said.
The Lady Tors will look to return to the better form they showed last week in their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Friendswood.
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.