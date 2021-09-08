Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Pearland 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats were dealt a tough defeat in their final non-district tune-up, as they were swept by Pearland by the scores of 28-26, 25-11 and 25-15 at home Wednesday night.
Top performers for the Wildcats were Melody Herrin (seven kills, three blocks), Brooke Morgan (six kills), Emma Boland (nine assists, two aces), Julie Bordeau (five blocks), Briana Zamora (19 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (11 assists).
Clear Creek opens District 24-6A play 6 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood.
