With a perfect season under their belts, team-wise and individually, it was no surprise the Friendswood Mustangs swept the first-team selections in District 22-5A team tennis.
All 19 singles, doubles and mixed positions up for grabs on the first team were claimed by the Mustang starters.
Friendswood also landed 12 of its players on the district’s all-academic team.
Meanwhile, Ball High, 22-5A’s bridesmaid to Friendswood, grabbed the majority of the second-team picks, as well as six all-academic.
“We had a really strong season sweeping all of our district matches,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “I am extremely proud of the hard work that our kids put in on a daily basis.
“We really work all summer in small groups and individual tournaments and follow that up with full team work once August rolls around. Our kids push each other, and I push them a lot also.”
Cook added, “We are blessed with kids who do really well on the tennis court and excel in the classroom.”
In boys doubles, Friendswood first-teamers included No. 1 Race Haas/Noah Smistad, No. 2 Andrew Litzinger/Kiertan Patel and No. 3 Aiden Anderson/Josh Grewal.
Lady Mustangs doubles team earning first team were No. 1 Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke, No. 2 Mia Gonzalez/Adri McElwain and No. 3 Nicole Mbibi/Linh Van.
Also named first team was Friendswood’s mixed doubles team of Nina Gonzalez and Frank Lu.
In singles, Mustang boys earning first-team status were Haas at No. 1, Adric Christensen at No. 2, Smistad at No. 3, Grewal at No. 4, Patel at No. 5 and Litzinger at No. 6.
Friendswood girls named first team were Radtke at No. 1, Mitchell at No. 2, Mia Gonzalez at No. 3, Nina Gonzalez at No. 4, Van at No. 5 and McElwain at No. 6.
Mustangs chosen to the all-academic team were the boys’ Haas, Smistad, Grewal, Patel, Litzinger, Anderson and Lu, and the girls’ Radtke, Nina Gonzalez, Van, McElwain and Mbibi.
“It is nice to be able to reflect on the goals that we did accomplish this fall,” Cook said.
As for Ball High, “The Tors worked hard this year,” head coach Kim LeGate said. “The men continue to impress me every day with their strength and ability, and the women as a team have improved tremendously since last year.”
Ball High boys doubles teams receiving second-team honors were No. 1 Tony Corrales/Storm Simonin, No. 2 Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos and No. 3 William Harris/Mack Jobe.
The Tors’ girls doubles teams named second team were No. 1 Maya Leisey/Daphne Morales and No. 2 Ellie Gao/Kahley Smith.
Also receiving second-team honors was Ball High’s mixed doubles team of Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner.
The Tors’ boys grabbed each of the second-team singles slots, with Corrales at No. 1, Simonin at No. 2, Santos at No. 3, Jobe at No. 4, Elzner at No. 5 and Harris at No. 6.
Five Ball High girls were named to the second team in singles, including Leisey at No. 1, Buss at No. 2, Jimena Sanchez at No. 4, Smith at No. 5 and Gao at No. 6.
The Tors’ all-academic selections were the boys’ Corrales, Simonin, Elzner and Harris, and the girls’ Leisey and Gao.
Locals earning honorable mention were: Ball High’s Jordyn Pendergrass/Sanchez, girls’ doubles; Ball High’s Rosales, boys’ singles; and Ball High’s Morales and Friendswood’s Mbibi, girls’ singles.
“I am extremely proud of the work these kids consistently put into this for each other, for the coaches and for their community,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.