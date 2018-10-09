Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 1
ALVIN
After stumbling out of the gate Tuesday, the Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a 21-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 road win over Alvin.
Leading the Wildcats were Allie Garland (19 kills, four blocks), Riley Brantley (eight kills, four blocks), Miranda Phelps (12 digs) and Spencer Plato (31 assists, two aces).
Clear Creek (6-3 in district) will look to take care of business for another victory in its next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Lake (2-6).
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
A perennial postseason presence, the Clear Falls Knights clinched a playoff berth Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Dickinson was led by Amaya Young (14 kills, seven digs), Keegan Rutherford (eight kills), Sharanda Anderson (seven kills, 10 digs) and Destiny Tom (27 assists, 15 digs).
The Knights (7-2 in district) returns home 6 p.m. Friday to take on Alvin (0-8). The Lady Gators (3-6) are back in action noon Saturday against Clear Springs (8-0).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Galena Park 0
FRIENDSWOOD
On teacher appreciation night Tuesday, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs gave their favorite teachers a performance to appreciate, sending everyone home in short order with a dominating 25-5, 25-6, 25-8 sweep of Galena Park.
Standouts for the Lady Mustangs included Makensy Manbeck (six kills, two aces), Nicole Scott (six kills, two aces, two blocks) and Tori Weatherley (14 assists, two aces).
Friendswood (10-0 in district) will look to keep its 22-5A record unblemished when it hosts Ball High (3-7) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians stayed on the right track in Tuesday’s match, sweeping Baytown Lee by the scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-14.
Santa Fe was led by Teresa Garza (15 kills), Kassidy Taves (10 kills), Freedom Stephenson (14 digs, three aces) and Elena Dondonay (20 assists).
The Lady Indians (8-2 in district) will look to officially clinch a playoff spot when they face Goose Creek Memorial (6-4) 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Texas City 2
BAYTOWN
In a match would’ve given a boost to Texas City’s playoff hopes with a win, the Lady Stings lost a heartbreaker Tuesday, falling to Goose Creek Memorial, which won by the scores of 25-27, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-7.
Leaders for the Lady Stings included Ashlynn Lewis (12 kills), Jennifer Herrera (23 assists, 14 digs), Macee Medina (23 digs) and Zoe Johnston (10 digs).
Texas City (4-6 in district) will try to keep playoff hopes alive in a match 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Crosby (8-2).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
