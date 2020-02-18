TIDEHAVEN
The O'Connell Buccaneers overcame foul trouble and uncharacteristic misses on easy looks to scratch out a 52-45 win over Shiner St. Paul in their Class 2A TAPPS area round playoff game Tuesday at Tidehaven High School.
"As they say in the NCAA tournament, 'survive and advance,'" O'Connell head coach Derek Martin said.
O'Connell jumped out to a 7-1 lead and led 12-7 after the first quarter, but in the second quarter too much reaching on the defensive end saw key players sidelined and the foul trouble took its toll, as the Bucs went to their locker rooms trailing 24-22.
The offense came alive for the Bucs in the third quarter, as they entered the final period ahead, 42-37, and held St. Paul at bay.
Leading O'Connell in the victory were Kristopher Johnson with 18 points, Raphfel Moss with 10 points, and Khristian Johnson and Chris Horton with nine points each.
The Bucs move on to the regional final Saturday, which will be their fourth game this season against district rival Conroe Covenant. Covenant won the teams' first contest, with O'Connell winning the rematch as well as a playoff seeding tiebreaker.
