BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 42, LUTHERAN NORTH 14
LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos left little doubt who was the better district opponent as the Broncos (6-1, 1-0) toppled the Lutheran North Lions (1-5, 0-2) 42-14 on Friday night at home.
The win gives Bay Area Christian a first-place tie with Alpha Omega Academy at 1-0, and that game won’t be played until the two teams’ season finale game to see which team will win district.
Bay Area Christian took off right out of the gate with Smith Nave scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run to give them an early 7-0 lead. Bronco Gannon Phillips scored on a 35-touchdown to make it 14-0. The Lions momentarily stopped the slaughter with a touchdown run to keep the score at 14-7.
After that, it was pretty much all Bay Area Christian. The Broncos used a 45-yard touchdown pass from Adam Atwell to Ethan Mann to end the first quarter up 21-7.
In the second quarter, Wesley Barnes had a 54-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7. Lutheran North scored its final points to go down 28-14. Nave scored again with a 17-yard run to give the Broncos a 35-14 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Nave scored on a 58-yard touchdown run to give the game’s final points at 42-14.
Atwell finished with 71 passing yards, and he was 6-for-6 on extra point attempts. Nave had seven carries for 112 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Barnes finished with 10 carries for 102 yards and one rushing touchdown. Phillips finished with four carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. Mann had one reception touchdown.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos stay at home when they face Cristo Rey Jesuit Lions (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
HITCHCOCK 35, HEMPSTEAD 0
HITCHCOCK
In a bounce-back district game, the Hitchcock Bulldogs (4-3, 1-1) demolished the Hempstead Bobcats (0-7, 0-2) 35-0 on Friday night at home, and the Bulldogs continuously hounded the Bobcats with all scoring plays happening through the air.
With 10:18 left in the first quarter, Hitchcock went up 7-0 against Hempstead. The Bulldogs attacked through the air again with 3:19 left in the first quarter to go up 14-0. With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got another passing touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.
At the 10:52 mark in the second quarter, Hitchcock scored with its ariel attack to give itself a 28-0 lead. Then the game had 3:28 left in third quarter to give Hitchcock its final points with another passing touchdown to finish off the scoring at 35-0.
Christian Dorsey was 16-for-19 in passing completions for 257 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Lloyd Jones III was 4-for-7 in passing completions for 53 yards.
Damien McDaniel had six receptions for 67 receiving yards with a 22-yard reception touchdown. McDaniel also had one interception. Kelshaun Johnson had two receptions for 62 receiving yards with a 42-yard reception touchdown.
Reese Kadlecek had five receptions for 62 yards and three receiving touchdowns. TJ Allen had eight carries for 60 rushing yards.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will try to win their second district game in a row when they travel to Boling to take on the Boling Bulldogs (3-4, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.