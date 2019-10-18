Score and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats clinched a playoff berth for a whopping 19th year in a row with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Clear Lake at home Friday.
Leading the Wildcats to their impressive achievement were Sydney Chauvin (nine kills, 10 digs), Raeghan Thompson (eight kills), Madison Cole (seven kills), Mia Sauers (three aces) and Spencer Plato (29 assists).
After a district bye Tuesday, Clear Creek (7-3 in district) will look to keep marching toward the end of the regular season with a match 6 p.m. next Friday at home against Clear Falls (7-3).
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers rebounded from a tough loss against Clear Brook earlier in the week to pick up a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 win on the road against the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Clear Springs’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson included Janell Harvell (eight kills), Kaegan Rutherford (six kills), Brandolyn Freeman (five kills, four blocks) and Destiny Tom (21 assists, 10 digs).
Both teams return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road. The Chargers (6-3 in district) are at Clear Lake (3-6), and the Lady Gators (0-10) are at Clear Brook (8-1).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians showed out on senior night Friday, sweeping Goose Creek Memorial by the scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-11.
A balanced effort for the Lady Indians was led by Kassidy Taves (10 kills, 18 assists, 10 digs, two aces), Kenzie Smith (nine kills), Rylie Peters (nine kills), Cassi Cruz (eight kills, 13 digs, two aces), Elena Dondonay (24 assists, nine digs) and Freedom Stephenson (32 digs).
Santa Fe (9-2 in district) will have an important match up next, making the short trip to Texas City (8-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 3, Crosby 2
CROSBY
The Texas City Lady Stings rallied from down 0-2 in the match to come away with a huge 16-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13 road win over Crosby on Friday.
The win essentially means the Lady Stings will finish no worse than being the district’s No. 3 playoff seed.
Coming up big for Texas City in Friday’s match were Ashlynn Lewis (16 kills, four blocks), Veronica Victoria (10 kills), Lexi Colon (37 assists), Macee Medina (42 digs), Haley James (22 digs) and Tahjea Smith (4.5 blocks).
The Lady Stings (8-3 in district) will have the opportunity to pull even with Santa Fe (9-2) for second place in the 22-5A standings when they host the Lady Indians at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-11)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
