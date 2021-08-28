SHENANDOAH
In many years of coaching football, Clear Creek head coach Dwayne Lane said he had never seen a play like it.
Unfortunately, the play in question resulted in a huge momentum shift for the Wildcats’ opponents Saturday night, as Conroe Oak Ridge rallied for a 28-24 win at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
Following a dominant first half, Clear Creek punted on its first offensive series of the second half, and then that’s when things got weird.
Clear Creek’s defense was a little slow to line up opposite the War Eagles’ offense on the change of possession, and rather than issue the Wildcats’ coaching staff a warning, the referees instead allowed Oak Ridge to snap the ball — after which Frankie Arthur ran a virtually uncontested 73-yard touchdown to cut Clear Creek’s lead to 14-6 at the 8-minute mark of the third quarter.
“That was one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen,” Lane said. “Even if they were trying to call it that tight, he should’ve come over and said, ‘Hey coach, I know it’s the first game of the season, but remember we’re trying to remind the kids it’s 40 seconds — that’s the new rule. It starts right away, you’re going to have to get them out here, or you’re going to make me blow the whistle.' Then, I could pull the players and coaches together and say, ‘Hey listen, they’ve warned us about it.’
“They cheated the kids is what I told them,” Lane added.
The Wildcats kept battling in the game — even building a 24-6 lead by the end of the third period courtesy of a 27-yard field goal booted by Garrett Carleton and a 6-yard TD run by Jeremiah Crum (set up by a 44-yard pass connection from Cody Raboin to Colton Jarmosco).
But, the head-scratching play had clearly reinvigorated Oak Ridge on both sides of the ball, as the War Eagles scratched all the way back for the win.
Steve Smedley hit Jahron Jonas with a 15-yard TD pass and again on a two-point conversion to trim Clear Creek’s lead to 24-14 1:08 into the fourth quarter.
A 31-yard run by Larry DeBose sparked another Oak Ridge TD drive, which ended with Justin Williams punching a run into the end zone from s yard out midway through the final period.
As the Wildcats tried to hang on for the victory, Favour Awodoyin came up with a defensive stop on a fourth-and-3 run with less than 3 minutes to play.
A 28-yard pass completion to Jaquale Harrison on fourth-and-7 kept the War Eagles alive, and on the next play Arthur sprinted 32 yards down the sideline for the game-winning TD with just 1:23 remaining in the contest.
“A young team has got to learn how to overcome the momentum,” Lane said. “We tried to overcome it, and we had our chances. … The offense had a chance to end the game. The defense had a chance to end the game. I felt like special teams did their job.”
Clear Creek used a balanced offense and big stops on defense to enter the halftime break ahead 14-0.
Sparked by a 24-yard reception by Jarmosco, the Wildcats marched 70 yards on 12 plays and chewed nearly 6 minutes off the game clock to take a 7-0 lead. A 7-yard TD strike to Jarmosco capped the scoring drive at the 3:04 mark of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Clear Creek faced third-and-12 at its own 25-yard-line, but Crum took a delayed handoff and sprinted all the way to the end zone for a 75-yard rushing TD and a 14-0 Wildcats lead.
The War Eagles had two offensive possessions that went well into Clear Creek territory in the first half, but on both occasions, the Wildcats’ defense came through with huge tackles for loss — a sack apiece from Landen Gunter and Maddox Vige, respectively — to force punts.
The Wildcats (0-1) will have a short turnaround, as they next host Deer Park at 6 p.m. Thursday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.