Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 8, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
Ball High finished the first half of district play by winning their sixth consecutive district contest behind solid overall play Tuesday to defeat Texas City.
Three straight singles by Chris Orton, Jaylan Nixon and Edgar Salinas had Ball High cooking early.
After a groundout by Spencer Addison scoring the Tors’ first run, Adam Trevino then connected on a run-scoring double to left in the first.
Ball High then exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth when six consecutive batters reached base with one out that ended with Orton smacking a two-run double.
Salinas and Nicholas Smecca each had two-RBI singles in the inning.
Two Ball High pitchers combined for the shutout as Orton (6 innings, two hits, two walks, six strikeouts) notched the win and Trenton Lawrence struck out all three batters he faced.
Austin Montalbano had both of the Stings hits. Dylan Kimsey was solid in relief for Texas City pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out five.
Orton, Salinas, and Adam Trevino all had two hits for the Tors.
Ball High (6-1 in District 22-5A) will be looking for redemption of their only loss in district play when the Tors travel to Santa Fe (6-1) and Texas City (1-6) hosts a red hot Friendswood (4-3) team. Both games start 7 p.m. Friday.
Friendswood 14, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
Friendswood continued its scorching hitting by smashing out 17 hits, and the Mustangs scored 11 of the teams 14 runs in the final three innings in a rout over a solid GCM Patriots squad.
Back-to-back one out hits by Devon Andrews (double) and Spencer Beck (RBI single) had the Mustangs on the board in the first.
After two singles by Kevin Newkirk and William Sweeney to start the second, both players scored on passed balls later in the inning.
A leadoff walk to Beck followed by an Isaac Pacheco double and two run-scoring errors started Friendswood’s four-run fifth. Two straight run-scoring by hits Sweeney (double) and Dylan Maxey (single) finished out the scoring in the inning.
Newkirk added to the Mustang lead with a sacrifice fly in sixth scoring Pacheco (walk).
The Mustangs exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh that included consecutive big hits by Pacheco (three-RBI triple) and Bradley Wilcott (RBI double). Sweeney also had a run-scoring double in the inning.
Having big nights were Sweeney (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Newkirk (three hits, two runs), Pacheco (three runs, three RBIs, two hits), Beck (two hits, two runs), Maxey (two hits, two RBIs), Wilcott (two RBIs), Andrews (two hits, two runs).
Wilcott had a dominant start for the Mustangs, pitching six innings, giving up one hit, three walks, and striking out 13 Patriots.
Friendswood (4-3 in District 22-5A) will continue to be looking to make a playoff push when the second half of district play starts on Friday. The Mustangs travel to Texas City (1-6) for a 7 p.m. game.
Santa Fe 9, Galena Park 6
SANTA FE
Early baserunners to start Santa Fe innings helped the Indians snatch a bounce-back home win Tuesday against Galena Park.
After Galena Park used four singles to take an early 2-0 lead, Santa Fe responded with a run in the bottom of the second when Rome Shubert was plunked to start, and after a Peewee McDonald sacrifice bunt, Cameron Bennett then smacked a run-scoring single center.
Once again Shubert getting on base to start an inning was big for the Indians, as a lead-off walk to Shubert was followed by a big Yellowjacket error on a McDonald bunt allowing the tying run to score in the fourth and McDonald to advance all the way to third base.
With one out, Bennett lifted a sacrifice fly to center giving Santa Fe the lead that they would never relinquish.
The first seven batters aided the Indians to score five big runs in the fifth inning.
Bryce Montemayor ripped a bases-clearing triple after a leadoff walk to Trenton Beazley and consecutive singles by Albert Garza and Grant Pfaff. Santa Fe added two more runs on hits by Shubert (double) and Justin Kirsch (single).
Another leadoff baserunner helped the Indians score their final run in the bottom of the sixth when Beazley walked on eight pitches, advanced to third on a double by Garza, and scampered home on a Pfaff sacrifice fly.
After the first five Galena Park batters reached base that aided three runs to score, the new Indian reliever Jeremy Sheppard was able to induce three fielder’s choice outs to end the game.
Garza led the Indians with two hits.
Santa Fe (6-1 in District 22-5A) has a big-time rematch against Ball High (6-1) at home Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 17, Clear Creek 2 (5 innings)
HOUSTON
The Falcons flew out of the gates swinging as Clear Lake scored 11 of its 13 first-inning runs without recording an out in the bottom of the first.
Three homers were hit during this stretch, including back-to-back from Pete Skol (grand slam) and Cole Braaten. Then, Simon Binetti’s three-run shot ended the run of scoring without any outs.
After Daniel Burroway singled on the first pitch to start the top of the second inning, two consecutive two-out walks to Andrew Cardi (eight pitches) and Matthew Juarez loaded the bases for the Wildcats.
This set up nine-hole hitter Liam Gunter to smack a two-RBI single to left.
Clear Creek (2-5 in District 24-6A) will be looking to quickly forget this outcome as the Wildcats host Clear Lake (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Clear Falls 10, Alvin 0 (5 innings)
ALVIN
Clear Falls starting pitcher Tyler Malone threw a two-hit shutout, and the Knights’ bats exploded for 10 runs on 11 hits in a run-rule shortened victory Tuesday at Alvin.
The Knights scored in every inning, including their best inning of the night in a three-run top of the first.
Shaky play all-around for the Jackets helped Clear Falls score its first two runs of the frame. The first two batters reached on an error and a walk, and an error behind the plate moved both into scoring position. Then, two dropped third strikes allowed two runs to score. Cooper Timmons came through with a two-out RBI single to give the Knights an early 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second, a Brooks Montgomery one-out RBI double scored Tanner Blackwell (leadoff single), and Nick Mueller’s two-out RBI single brought courtesy runner Wyatt Coleman home to push the lead to 5-0.
Timmons led off the third inning with a double and scored on an error in the ensuing at-bat, and then Clear Falls built its lead to 8-0 in the top of the fourth. Corey Lanier and Mueller started the fourth with a single and a walk, respectively, and then Jake Trapani brought them home on a two-run double.
A two-out rally in the top of the fifth brought the run rule into play. Montgomery worked a 10-pitch walk to extend the inning, and Lanier smashed an RBI triple for a 9-0 lead. An RBI single from Mueller finished off the high-scoring game for the Knights.
Malone picked up the win on the mound with a final pitching line of 5 innings, two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Putting up multi-hit games for Clear Falls were Timmons (3-for-3, one RBI, one run), Mueller (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), Lanier (2-for-3, three runs, one RBI) and Trapani (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Clear Falls (3-5 in district) and Alvin (2-4) close out their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls.
Dickinson 7, Clear Springs 1
DICKINSON
Starting pitcher Guy Garibay’s outstanding night Tuesday both on the mound and at the plate led the Dickinson Gators to a win over the Clear Springs Chargers in the opener of a series with district championship implications.
Garibay threw six scoreless, hit-less, walk-less innings with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win on the mound, and went 2-for-3 batting with four RBIs and one run scored.
Landon Roque singled and stole second base to start the bottom of the third, and then Garibay scratched the first run across the board with an RBI double. Dickinson made the score 2-0 when Garibay scored on Miguel Ortiz’s two-out RBI single.
A two-out, two-run double clocked by Garibay in the bottom of the fourth drove in Lino Nunez (leadoff single) and Roque (error, stolen base) to double the lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Gators put the game on ice with two runs scoring on an error and another on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Garibay.
With Garibay handing the ball over to a new pitcher in the top of the seventh, Michael Cervantes got Clear Springs’ first hit of the game on a leadoff single, advanced to second on a groundout, and advanced to third with Mason Schulz’s single put runners on the corners. Cervantes scored on an error for the Chargers’ lone run.
The Gators (6-1 in district) and Chargers (4-1) conclude their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs.
