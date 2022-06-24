COLLEGE STATION
If there’s a defining quality to head coach Craig Smith’s 2023 Hitchcock Bulldogs football team, it’s their love of competition — which was on full display at the State 7on7 Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station, as they went a perfect 8-0 to win the Division II 7on7 state championship Friday.
“They’re a young group, and they love to compete,” said Smith, who watched the team as a spectator since UIL regulations only permit the 7on7 team to be coached by volunteers not on the high school staff.
“Today, we got on a roll, and we were hustling,” Smith added. “Lloyd Jones made some great throws. All our receivers made great catches. Damien McDaniel had an awesome tournament. Our defensive guys played great. They play for each other. This group of kids have been very competitive ever since they were 5 years old, whether it’s in AAU basketball or 7on7 leagues or track.”
The championship game saw the Bulldogs pitted against the defending Class 3A-I state champion Lorena, which Hitchcock ran into in the first round of last year’s UIL playoffs. The sting of that loss for the Bulldogs clearly added to the 7on7 team’s motivation, as they recorded a resounding 33-6 win over the Leopards.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to line up against them in the playoffs again next year,” Smith said. “It’s a confidence booster. We felt like we played Lorena, the state champions, last year really well compared to a lot of other people in the playoffs. We’ve been trying to build off that all offseason, and today was one of those days where it kind of paid off a little bit.”
Smith said the 7on7 state title win was a total team effort from the athletes to the parents to the coaches — headed up by Randy Williams, who has coached the Bulldogs’ 7on7 teams ever since they started competing in 7on7 tournaments in 2007, with assistant coaches Chad Allen, T.J. Allen and Pacey Jones.
After a 3-0 showing in pool play Thursday, Hitchcock began the Division II single-elimination tournament Friday with a 28-14 win over Smithville, and followed that up with a 19-12 win over China Spring to become one of eight teams remaining in the bracket.
Hitchcock then punched its ticket to the 7on7 state semifinals with a 28-12 win over Dumas, and reached the championship game in a 32-30 nail-biter over Ponder.
The Bulldogs began the tournament Thursday playing in Division II’s Pool F, where they swept the competition with wins over Breckenridge (34-27), Sunnyvale (28-27) and Lago Vista (27-13).
Six members of Hitchcock’s 7on7 team won’t have to wait long for more competition, as they boarded a bus shortly after winning the state 7on7 championship to compete in a high school basketball showcase event held Friday night in Duncanville, Smith said.
“That kind of shows their competitiveness,” Smith said.
Now, the hope is the 7on7 state championship will help build some momentum going into the 11-man regular season, which Hitchcock begins with a gauntlet of non-district games against perennial powers Refugio and East Bernard and Galveston County rival La Marque.
“We’re just trying to play in competitive games and get better every week,” Smith said.
