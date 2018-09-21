Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were dealt their second tough loss of the week, this time falling to Clear Brook by the scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-11 on Friday at home.
Dickinson’s big three of Amaya Young (10 kills, five digs), Sharanda Anderson (six kills, seven digs) and Destiny Tom (18 assists, six digs) led the team.
The Lady Gators (1-4 in district) will look to rebound 6 p.m. next Friday at Alvin (0-4).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors got back in the win column in district play, sweeping Lee by the scores of 26-24, 25-15 and 25-19 on the road Friday.
Lexie LaForte led with 10 kills, while Britaney Shaw tacked on seven kills and Tori Mallard added six kills. Defensively, Courtney Whittaker had 13 digs, and Sara Gabriel added 10 digs. Logan Kelly served up six aces, while Mia Flores logged four aces.
Ball High (2-3 in district) remains on the road for its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial (3-2).
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 1
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians put on a solid all-around performance to fend off the Texas City Lady Stings by the scores of 25-19, 25-13, 22-25 and 25-18 on the road Friday.
Leading Santa Fe were Teresa Garza (17 kills), Kylie Verm (14 kills, 16 digs), Kassidy Taves (42 assists, five aces), Cassi Cruz (17 digs) and Rachael Douglas (three blocks).
Texas City was led by Ny’Keyia Letroise (15 kills, 20 digs), Jennifer Herrera (21 assists), Sydney Osteen (14 assists), Macee Medina (19 digs), Haley James (14 digs) and Ashlynn Lewis (four blocks).
The Lady Indians (4-1 in district) will have a tough road test up next 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby (4-1). The Lady Stings (1-4) will try to get their district campaign on track 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Galena Park (0-5).
NON-DISTRICT
Kingwood 3, Clear Creek 2
KINGWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats did not rest on their laurels during their District 24-6A open date, falling just short in a marathon five-setter Friday at Kingwood by the scores of 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-25 and 20-22.
Leaders for the Wildcats were Allie Garland (18 kills, four blocks, three aces), Riley Brantley (10 kills, five blocks), Spencer Plato (41 assists, three aces), Briana Zamora (10 digs, five aces) and Miranda Phelps (10 digs).
Clear Creek (4-0 in district) returns to 24-6A play 6 p.m. Tuesday on its home court for a marquee match against Clear Falls (4-1).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17)
Clear Springs 3, Alvin 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-22)
