Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Friendswood 56, Brazoswood 38
CLUTE
On the road Tuesday night, the Friendswood Mustangs picked up a nice start-to-finish win against Brazoswood.
Leading the Mustangs were Dyllan Baker (18 points), Luke Ballard (12 points) and Adam Buffington (nine points, four rebounds).
Friendswood returns to the floor Thursday through Saturday at the Barbers Hill Tournament.
La Porte 56, La Marque 41
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars’ return from the holiday break didn’t go quite as they hoped, as they were topped at home Tuesday night by a tough La Porte team.
Top scorers for the Cougars were Xavier Clayton (13 points), Jasiya Johnson (12 points) and Herman Raleigh (10 points).
La Marque will be back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Katy ISD Classic tournament.
Fort Bend Marshall 67, Texas City 48
MISSOURI CITY
The Texas City Stings couldn’t quite get on track Tuesday night on the road, as they were topped by a solid Marshall team.
Clovis McCain tallied 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Stings. Glenn Parker added eight points and five rebounds.
Next up, Texas City enters the Carlisle Krueger Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek ISD this Thursday through Saturday.
O’Connell 79, Yes Prep East End 33
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers used strong finishes to each half to improve to 2-2 on the young season in a home rout of Houston’s Yes Prep East End on Tuesday.
O’Connell ballooned a 15-8 first-quarter lead to a commanding 41-17 lead at halftime. The Bucs added to the lead in the third quarter, and ahead 54-25 going into the final period, they left no doubt in a 25-8 fourth quarter.
The Bucs were led by Kristopher Johnson (24 points), Khristian Johnson (22 points), Braylyn Johnson (11 points) and Lonndon Beal (10 points).
O’Connell next heads to the Caldwell ISD Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 57, Hitchcock 55 (2OT)
Cancellations:
Dickinson vs. C.E. King
Ball High vs. Houston Westbury
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
