SANTA FE
With each game an exciting, one-run affair, the Santa Fe Indians extended their best-of-three Region III-5A area-round series with a 6-5 win in Game 2, but fell just short 7-6 in a marathon 11-inning Game 3 that sent the Milby Buffaloes to the regional quarterfinal round.
After Milby walked off with a 2-1 Game 1 win on its home turf Friday night, Games 2 and 3 took place as a doubleheader Saturday evening at Santa Fe High School.
“Every single game, the guys played their hearts out,” Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf said.
The Indians graduate six seniors from their 2022 team — including top pitchers Jacob Cyr and Brandon Vassallo, regular starters Ashton Lozano, Rhett Ostermayer and Haze Davidson, and Colby Jones.
“They’re all special players,” Wulf said. “I’m going to miss all of those guys. Cyr and Vassallo have been our No. 1 and No. 1 (pitchers), basically, for two years now. We’re going to miss all of them.”
Santa Fe will return five regular starters for the 2023 team, including pitcher/infielder Steven De Los Santos, who tossed a gutsy Game 3 start on the mound.
“We’ll have a good nucleus coming back,” Wulf said. “Pitching will be the key, but that’s every year; you’ve got to see what you’ve got.”
GAME 3 — MILBY 7, SANTA FE 6 (11 INNINGS)
Back and forth the two sides went in the deciding third game of their area-round series, as Leo Berrones led off the top of the 11th inning with a walk, moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a groundout, and then raced home on a two-out wild pitch for the game-winning run.
“We’ve won so many one-run games this year, and I think it made us better,” Wulf said. “The other team would go up, and then we’d come back. Then, we’d scratch a run later and end up winning the game, and it just didn’t happen this time.”
After going into extra innings tied 4-4, each team plated two runs in the eighth inning to keep the game going.
An RBI single from Jonathan Gonzales and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Omar Montemayor accounted for Milby’s runs in the top of the eighth, and Santa Fe answered back with an RBI sac fly from Jackson Stroud and a bases-loaded walk from Cyr for a 6-6 score.
The Indians missed a golden opportunity to walk off with the win in the bottom of the 10th when Ostermayer (single), Cyr (walk) and Kyeler Thompson (walk) loaded the bases with one out, but the Buffaloes turned a clutch 6-2-5 double play to escape the jam.
“We had five innings where we could’ve scored runs, but we just couldn’t get that hit,” Wulf said. “You always talk about two-out hits in a game, and I don’t know if we got very many.”
Two errors helped Milby score two runs in the top of the first, but Santa Fe went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Caleb Berrow, and RBI sac fly by Lozano and an RBI grounder by Vassallo.
Milby re-took the lead 4-3 in the top of the fifth on a Fabian Ramirez RBI single and a Jacob Lopez RBI double, but the Indians answered right back with the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Lozano.
De Los Santos, who hadn’t started a game during district, pitched 7.1 tough innings for the Indians.
“He came in relief for us in district, so for him to go out and do what he did, he did a hell of a job,” Wulf said.
Santa Fe’s Ostermayer (2-for-4) and Milby’s Fredy Romero (2-for-6), Julian Saucedo (2-for-5) and Lopez (2-for-5) had multi-hit games.
GAME 2 — SANTA FE 6, MILBY 5
Santa Fe overcame a disastrous five-run top of the first from Milby with its own five-run inning in the bottom of the second, and then got the game-winning go-ahead run on an RBI single from Davidson in the bottom of the fifth to extend the series to a third game.
With one out in the top of the first, the Buffaloes ignited their offense with five consecutive base hits by Romero (single), Arthur Perez (RBI double), Christian Torres (RBI single), Saucedo (double) and Gonzales (RBI single) for a 3-0 lead before getting two more runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball.
In the bottom of the second, Ostermayer worked a bases-loaded RBI walk before Thompson crushed a bases-clearing triple to trim the deficit to 5-4. Then, Thompson tied the game by hustling home on a wild pitch.
After struggling early, Indians starting pitcher Vassallo settled in for a complete-game win, only allowing four more base hits and no runs after the first inning.
Multi-hit games were recorded by Thompson (2-for-3) for Santa Fe, and Torres (3-for-4), Perez (2-for-4) and Saucedo (2-for-4) for Milby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.