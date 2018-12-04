Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
Clear Springs 76, Ball High 68
LEAGUE CITY
Terrance Woodson poured in 25 points and the Clear Springs Chargers utilized a high-scoring second quarter to get by the Ball High Tors at home Tuesday.
After the Tors won the first quarter, 14-10, the Chargers exploded for 32 points in the second quarter to take a 42-33 lead into the halftime break. Eleven points of Woodson’s game-high scoring total came in the second period. Clear Springs was then able to fend off Ball High in the second half.
Kyle Burt added 10 points for Clear Springs.
Ball High was led by Nigel Green with 18 points, Ty Polzin with 13 points and Giovanni Janke with 12 points.
Up next for Clear Springs will be the Fort Bend ISD Tournament, held Thursday through Saturday. Ball High hosts Clear Brook at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dickinson 71, Fort Bend Ridge Point 66
DICKINSON
Tramon Mark’s 32 points helped lead the Dickinson Gators past a tough Ridge Point bunch at home Tuesday.
Other leaders in the game for the Gators were Jalen Wydermyer with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jabari Miller with eight points and four rebounds.
Dickinson will next enter the Cypress Hoops Invitational tournament, to be held Thursday through Saturday.
Friendswood 50, Fort Bend Dulles 41
SUGAR LAND
Coming off their first-place finish in the Leroy Miksch Tournament hosted by Needville, the Friendswood Mustangs kept up the winning ways on the road Tuesday against Dulles.
Thomas Hammer led the Mustangs with 17 points.
Coming up, it’ll be another tournament for Friendswood, as the Mustangs enter the Corpus Christi Pride of Texas tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Pearland 42, Clear Creek 38
Bay City 56, Hitchcock 48
GIRLS
Texas City 55, Nederland 36
TEXAS CITY
Tahjea Smith had a big night with 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Texas City Lady Stings by Nederland at home Tuesday.
The Lady Stings won every quarter as they steadily distanced themselves from the Lady Bulldogs.
Up next, Texas City hits the road to face Dayton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 58, La Porte 19
Houston North Forest 50, La Marque 40
Brazosport 73, Hitchcock 62
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.