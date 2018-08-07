Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball matches
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
Up against an early-season favorite to win the Class 6A state championship this season, the Clear Creek Wildcats were shown they still have some work to do, as the Lady Spartans recorded a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 sweep in Tuesday night’s regular season opener.
Riley Brantley led the Wildcats’ offense with 12 kills, while Miranda Phelps shored up the defense with 18 digs.
Clear Creek returns to action Thursday through Saturday in the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament.
Dickinson 3, Baytown Sterling 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators made short work of visiting Baytown Sterling to win their season opener Tuesday, coming away with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 sweep.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Amaya Young (nine kills, nine digs, two aces), Sharanda Anderson (eight kills, eight digs, two aces), Shae Stafford (14 digs) and Destiny Tom (four aces).
Dickinson will be back on the court Thursday through Saturday at the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament.
Ball High 3, Pasadena 1
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors shrugged off a sluggish start to emerge victorious (19-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14) in their season opener Tuesday night at home against Pasadena.
A balanced Ball High offensive effort saw Tori Mallard record seven kills, while Lexie LaForte and Logan Kelly chipped in six kills apiece. Kelly also led the defense with 21 digs, with Morgan Chaljub contributing 12 digs. Caroline Baze notched 20 assists, and Jaelyn Williams added 10 assists.
The Lady Tors hit the road for their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pasadena Sam Rayburn.
Alvin 3, Texas City 1
ALVIN
Making their season opener Tuesday night on the road, Texas City got off to a strong start, but could not maintain the momentum, as the Alvin Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Stings, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13.
Ashlynn Lewis had team highs in kills with eight and blocks with two for the Lady Stings. Jennifer Herrera had 13 assists, and Ny’Keyia Letroise finished with three aces.
Texas City will look to log its first win of the season when the team is back on the court at the Columbus Tournament held Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Deer Park 3, Clear Falls 1 (25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more scores and/or stats become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.