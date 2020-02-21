Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 6, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
Led by Emma Saldana and Blynn Friberg, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued to roll through district play with a win on the road Friday against the Texas City Lady Stings.
Saldana finished the match with two goals and an assist, and Friberg had two assists and a goal. Adding a goal apiece were Victoria Davis, Emmye Outland and Maya Palitz. Recording an assist each were Olivia Schmidt and Cameryn Peter.
Both teams return to action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-0 in district) hosts Santa Fe (3-5), and Texas City (5-3) will be at Baytown Lee (N/A).
Other score:
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 1
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 7, Dickinson 0
Clear Falls 4, Clear Brook 1
Bye: Clear Springs
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Texas City 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs kept marching through district contests with a decisive victory over the Texas City Stings at home Friday.
Brady Box’s goal off of a Will Schmidt assist got the scoring started. Adding to the lead were Chris Cooper’s goal off a Kenny Hernandez assist, a Josh Murphy goal off a David Jones assist, and an unassisted goal by Louis Catchpole.
C.J. Barta was in goal for the clean sheet.
Each team is back on the pitch 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-0 in district) is at Santa Fe (N/A), and Texas City (0-6-2) hosts Baytown Lee (N/A).
Other score:
Santa Fe 4, Ball High 0
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 1, Dickinson 0
Clear Brook 2, Clear Falls 1
Bye: Clear Springs
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
