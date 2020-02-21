Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer

GIRLS

DISTRICT 22-5A

Friendswood 6, Texas City 0

TEXAS CITY

Led by Emma Saldana and Blynn Friberg, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued to roll through district play with a win on the road Friday against the Texas City Lady Stings.

Saldana finished the match with two goals and an assist, and Friberg had two assists and a goal. Adding a goal apiece were Victoria Davis, Emmye Outland and Maya Palitz. Recording an assist each were Olivia Schmidt and Cameryn Peter.

Both teams return to action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-0 in district) hosts Santa Fe (3-5), and Texas City (5-3) will be at Baytown Lee (N/A).

Other score:

Santa Fe 3, Ball High 1

DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 7, Dickinson 0

Clear Falls 4, Clear Brook 1

Bye: Clear Springs

BOYS

DISTRICT 22-5A

Friendswood 4, Texas City 0

FRIENDSWOOD

The Friendswood Mustangs kept marching through district contests with a decisive victory over the Texas City Stings at home Friday.

Brady Box’s goal off of a Will Schmidt assist got the scoring started. Adding to the lead were Chris Cooper’s goal off a Kenny Hernandez assist, a Josh Murphy goal off a David Jones assist, and an unassisted goal by Louis Catchpole.

C.J. Barta was in goal for the clean sheet.

Each team is back on the pitch 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-0 in district) is at Santa Fe (N/A), and Texas City (0-6-2) hosts Baytown Lee (N/A).

Other score:

Santa Fe 4, Ball High 0

DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 1, Dickinson 0

Clear Brook 2, Clear Falls 1

Bye: Clear Springs

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

