LEAGUE CITY
After poor field conditions delayed the O'Connell-Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit game on Friday night, the Buccaneers (0-3) fell short late in the fourth quarter against the Lions (1-3), losing 34-21 Saturday evening.
The game was tight throughout the evening. Both teams were even 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams tacked on a touchdown in the second quarter to tie it 14-14 at halftime.
Cristo Rey Jesuit gained an edge against O'Connell leading 21-14 at the end of the third quarter. Then the Buccaneers were down 27-21 with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Lions put away the Buccaneers with a late go-ahead touchdown to win 34-21.
O'Connell will look to seek its first victory of the season when it opens district play on the road against Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
