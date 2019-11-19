Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 61, Katy Seven Lakes 57
LEAGUE CITY
What looked like a runaway win for Clear Springs early became a fairly close game, as the Chargers held on to beat Seven Lakes at home Tuesday.
Led by nine first-quarter points by Niyah Johnson (13 total points in the game), Clear Springs raced out to a 26-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Chargers maintained a solid 38-22 advantage at halftime, but Seven Lakes won the third quarter, 19-10, to get back into the game.
Poor free throw in the fourth quarter (5-for-12) didn’t help their cause, but the Chargers were able to do just enough to send their fans home happy.
In addition to Johnson’s output, Clear Springs was led by Kylie Minter (15 points), D’Nae Johnson (12 points) and Emma McIntosh (eight points).
The Chargers will be back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Texas McDonald’s Invitational tournament hosted by Pasadena ISD.
Ball High 50, Pearland Dawson 45
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors started strong and finished even stronger, as they recorded an impressive win over Dawson at home Tuesday.
Ball High won the first quarter, 13-7, and took a solid 22-17 lead into the halftime break. A big third quarter for the Lady Eagles, in which they matched their scoring output for the entire first half, saw them take a 34-30 lead into the final quarter, but the Lady Tors erupted for 20 points in the final period to rally for the win.
Ari Smith had the hot hand for Ball High, scoring a team-high 19 points, and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Bebe Galloway chipped in 13 points and seven boards.
The Lady Tors will have an extended break, with their next scheduled game being 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at home against Clear Falls.
Nederland 50, Texas City 46
NEDERLAND
The Texas City Lady Stings lost a close one on the road Tuesday night, getting nipped by the Lady Bulldogs of Nederland.
Tahjea Smith led Texas City with 21 points, while the defensive side was led by Amauri Wyatt with some key steals. Newcomber Logan Ramey had seven points, while Bailey Leyva chipped in four points.
The Lady Stings have their first home game of the season 4 p.m. Monday against Lumberton.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 66, Fort Bend Kempner 20
Clear Brook 51, Friendswood 40
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
