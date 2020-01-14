Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Falls 65, Clear Creek 62
Clear Springs 57, Clear Lake 31
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 55, Friendswood 44
FRIENDSWOOD
In what was a slow start for both teams, the Ball High Tors had a key 8-2 run to end the first half and held the Friendswood Mustangs at bay in the second half to pick up a quality road win Tuesday.
After the first quarter ended with the teams tied at 4-4, the Tors’ run at the end of the second quarter helped them take a 19-13 lead into the halftime intermission. The Mustangs managed to trim Ball High’s lead to 35-32 heading into the final frame, but the Tors pulled away late to secure the win.
Nehemiah Noel led ball Ball High with 17 points, including eight points in the close-out fourth quarter. Other key contributors for the Tors were Trevon Turner (13 points) and Terry Webb (seven points, eight rebounds, five assists).
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Both teams return to district action 7 p.m. Friday. Ball High (3-1 in District 22-5A) host Baytown Lee (1-3), and Friendswood (2-2) will be at district-leading Crosby (4-0).
Other score:
Goose Creek Memorial 60, Santa Fe 57
TAPPS
Conroe Covenant 52, O’Connell 48
CONROE
The matchup between to top-five state-ranked teams in TAPPS, Class 2A lived up to its billing, but unfortunately No. 4 O’Connell came up just short Tuesday night on the road against No. 3 Conroe Covenant.
Leading the Buccaneers in scoring was Christian Quinn with 14 points, while not far behind was Khristian Johnson with 13 points. Kristopher Johnson added eight points, and Chris Horton chipped in seven points.
O’Connell (1-1 in district) will look to bounce back at home 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Houston Briarwood.
NON-DISTRICT
La Marque 96, Van Vleck 65 (Jan. 13)
LA MARQUE
In their final pre-district tuneup, the La Marque Cougars started each half with a bang to run away with a home win over Van Vleck on Monday.
La Marque raced out to a 27-10 lead after the first quarter, and expanded a 44-30 halftime lead into a 71-39 advantage heading into the final period.
Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Cougars with 32 points, followed by Edward Robinson with 24 points and Kevin Boone with 21 points. Willie Johns tallied 10 points, as well.
La Marque will begin District 24-4A play 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Brazosport.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
