DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats could not carry the momentum of a five-set win over Clear Springs last week into a home match against district leader Clear Brook on Tuesday, as the Wolverines swept the match by the scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17.
Top players in the match for Clear Creek were Sydney Chauvin (11 kills), Raeghan Thompson (10 kills), Briana Zamora (12 digs) and Spencer Plato (25 assists).
The Wildcats (4-3 in district) look to rebounds in their next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at Dickinson (7-0).
Clear Lake 3, Dickinson 0
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Lady Gators had three close sets with Clear Lake on Tuesday, but could not overcome the Falcons, who won by the scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.
Brandolyn Freeman (six kills), Janell Harvell (six kills), Kaegan Rutherford (six kills), Destiny Tom (17 assists), Shae Stafford (12 digs) and Gracie Boone (four aces) led Dickinson.
The Lady Gators (0-7 in district) look to pick an elusive 24-6A win 6 p.m. Friday when they host Clear Creek (4-3).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on the road Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 win over the Ball High Lady Tors.
For Santa Fe, Cassi Cruz (eight kills), Kenzie Smith (eight kills), Rachael Douglas (seven kills) Rylie Peters, Elena Dondonay (20 assists) and Allie Walton (17 assists) led a balanced offense, while Freedom Stephenson (17 digs) shored up the defense. Emily Hardee led the serving game with three aces.
Ball High’s player statistics were not immediately available.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Santa Fe (7-1 in district) has a 22-5A showdown 6:30 p.m. at home against Friendswood (8-0), while Ball High (2-6) looks to bounce back at Galena Park (0-8).
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
FRIENDSWOOD
With the support of their home fans, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded an impressive 25-9, 25-17, 25-21 win over the Texas City Lady Stings on Tuesday.
Leading Friendswood were Alessanrda Meoni (13 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (nine kills, 14 digs, two aces), Gillian Smith (15 digs), Cierra Pesak (13 digs) and Tori Weatherley (39 assists, two aces).
Player statistics for Texas City were not immediately available.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Mustangs (8-0 in district) have a tough road test at Santa Fe (7-1), while the Lady Stings (5-3) look to rebound at home against Baytown Lee (1-7).
