Friendswood 41, Dickinson 35
DICKINSON
A decisive third quarter propelled Friendswood to an opening night victory on the road over Dickinson on Friday night.
With both teams locked at 24-24 at the half, the Mustangs jumped out to a 36-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Brodrick Jackson led the Gators with 10 points and Caleb Barajas corralled 13 rebounds.
Player statistics for Friendswood weren't immediately available.
Friendswood hosts neighbor Clear Brook at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Dickinson is right back in action 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Dobie.
New Caney 54, Ball High 46
GALVESTON
New Caney clinched the lead on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth win over the Ball High Tors in Galveston on Friday.
The Tors pulled ahead early with a 19-point second quarter, eventually building a 29-24 lead at halftime. But, New Caney won the second half 30-17 to claim the victory.
Tayler Polzin led Ball High with 11 points, followed closely by Donorius Collier with 10 points. Vernon Webb added eight points, Mouhamed Ndioye had seven points, and Josh Blanks stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 15 rebounds and three steals.
Ball High will be back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Creek.
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
