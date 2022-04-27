Friendswood punched in, did its work in neat and tidy order, then quietly punched out. It was just another day at office for the Lady Mustangs’ softball squad.
Head coach Christa Williams-Yates watched her club put in a poised, workmanlike effort which resulted in a 4-0 win over Port Neches-Groves in Game 1 of their Region III-5A bi-district playoff opener Wednesday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
“This team is very different from any team I’ve coached. They’re very business oriented, whereas the other ones I’ve had before … if they’re not emotional about it, I’m usually worried,” Williams-Yates said. “This team is a little bit different. I usually don’t know what they’re going to bring to the table until they show up.”
Friendswood, now 26-6, managed to show up right out of the box, stringing together four hits for a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning.
With Lady Indians pitcher Emily Vines tossing off-speed pitches and slower fastballs, Janelle Wilson, Chloe Riassetto, Lainie Schaefer (RBI) and Charleigh Esparza (RBI) lashed consecutive singles to push across two quick scores.
In the fourth inning, Friendswood freshman Nevaeh Cason opened with an infield single and came home one out later on a long double to left by Madelyn Wilson. Baileigh Burtis then brought in Wilson on an infield single off the glove of Vines.
The Lady Mustangs had eight hits in the first four innings, but none in the final three at-bats.
But it was enough for Riassetto, who was steady in the circle, allowing just three baserunners — a second-inning walk which was wiped out by a double play and singles to Vivien Thames and Jakeyla McDaniel. Riassetto finished with eight strikeouts.
The same two schools will play Game 2 in the best-of-three series Thursday at Goose Creek Memorial.
“Actually, I felt like (PN-G) made some really good plays. We hit the ball on the screws a little bit, but right at them,” Williams-Yates said. “It’s playoffs. You can have all the scouting reports you want. You still have to execute.
“I thought we stayed pretty even keeled … not too high emotionally, not too low.”
