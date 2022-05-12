A Walker Hurst walk-off home run and Jackson Babcock’s game-tying home run put the exclamation points on a wild finish to Thursday’s Region III-6A area-round playoff series opener between Clear Creek and North Shore, as the Wildcats pulled out a 7-4 victory at Mallory Field.
After the Mustangs rallied for a 4-3 lead with a three-run top of the seventh inning, Babcock smashed a leadoff solo homer to right field to give Clear Creek new life.
Following that, Noah Ferraro doubled and Collin McKinney was walked, and after a fielder’s choice, Hurst crushed the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for the walk-off three-run bomb.
The Wildcats appeared to be cruising through five innings after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first before North Shore broke up the shutout in the top of the sixth and rallied in the top of the seventh.
Ferraro’s RBI single, a run-scoring error and Dylan Russo’s RBI double accounted for Clear Creek’s runs in the bottom of the first.
In the top of the sixth, North Shore cut the lead to 3-1 after Joseph Sanchez doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI sac fly hit by Exavier Mendez.
A run scored on an error in the top of the seventh before Joshua Pena hit a clutch two-out, two-run single to center field to give North Shore a 4-3 lead.
Game 2 of the series will be 7 p.m. Friday right back at Mallory Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.