It’s time again for The Daily News’ Galveston County athlete of the year coverage, and it begins with voting for the three finalists on the girls’ side.
Readers can find this article on galvnews.com and vote in the accompanying poll for who they think was the best girls athlete in the county during the 2021-22 school year, with the leading vote-getter being named girls athlete of the year.
The cut-off for voting in this poll will be 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, and the Galveston County girls athlete of the year will be announced in that weekend’s edition of The Daily News’ sports section.
In next weekend’s edition, The Daily News will announce the three finalists for the Galveston County boys high school athlete of the year with an accompanying poll to vote at galvnews.com, as well.
And, the girls athlete of the year finalists are:
BRANDOLYN FREEMAN, DICKINSON, CLASS OF 2022
One of the finalists in last year’s girls athlete of the year poll, Brandolyn Freeman continued to be a force on the court for the Dickinson Lady Gators in both volleyball and basketball during her senior season. In both sports, Freeman earned first team all-district honors and was also recognized in the all-county awards.
Playing middle blocker and right-side hitter, Freeman was a weapon both on offense and defense for the Lady Gators, recording team-highs with 265 kills and 103 blocks.
As a key cog in the front court for the basketball team, Freeman was a walking double-double, averaging 12.3 points per game and 12.7 rebounds per game. She also was a defensive stopper, averaging 3.5 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
EMMA KING, CLEAR SPRING, CLASS OF 2024
Known mostly as a speedy center fielder for the Clear Springs softball team, Emma King also turned heads as a scrapper for the Chargers basketball team this past school year. King was a solid choice for first team all-district and all-county in softball, and made enough of an impact to garner second team all-district in basketball.
King’s quickness was a huge asset on the softball field, whether she was hustling out base hits, stealing bases or covering plenty of ground in the outfield. King had an exceptional .514 batting average, successfully stole 24 bases out of 25 attempts, and had zero fielding errors.
While King’s numbers on the basketball court weren’t as eye-popping, she often provided the team a spark with hustle and defense during a season where injuries to key players took a toll.
REAGHAN THOMPSON, CLEAR CREEK, CLASS OF 2022
The reigning, defending county girls athlete of the year in 2020-21, Reaghan Thompson remained a standout at both volleyball and soccer for the Clear Creek Wildcats, winning co-player of the year honors in both all-district and all-county volleyball and being named first team all-district and all-county in soccer.
In her third year starting at middle blocker for the Wildcats’ volleyball team, Thompson provided strong hitting, blocking, serving and defense as she tallied an impressive 504 kills, 196 blocks, 167 digs and 34 aces the past season.
On the soccer pitch, Thompson’s height and physicality made her an ideal defender and team captain, as she led a back line that allowed only six goals over the course to 12 district matches, and although she played primarily at the center back, managed to chip in a goal and two assists on offense.
