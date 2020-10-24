Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball

DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0

HOUSTON

The Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business on the road Saturday with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 win over Clear Lake.

A balanced effort for the Wildcats was led by Brooke Morgan (nine kills), Aaliyah Ellis (eight kills), Stratton Sneed (eight kills), Bella Woodard (eight kills, three blocks), Raeghan Thompson (four blocks), Briana Zamora (25 digs), Mia Sauers (14 digs, two aces), Hannah Berg (14 digs), All Shemwell (21 assists, 12 digs) and Emma Boland (12 assists).

Clear Creek (9-2 in district) will have a big-time match up next when the team hosts Clear Falls (8-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a match with 24-6A title implications.

Dickinson 3, Clear Brook 2

FRIENDSWOOD

The Dickinson Lady Gators pulled out an exciting five-set win on the road against Clear Brook on Saturday, toppling the Wolverines by the scores of 12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8.

Leading the Lady Gators to victory were Madison Spells (15 kills), Brandolyn Freeman (14 kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (41 assists, 12 digs), Hannah Cavil (16 digs, four aces) and Emalee Allen (15 digs, five aces).

Winners of two straight district matches, Dickinson (2-8 in district) will next take on Clear Springs (7-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs High School.

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

