Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business on the road Saturday with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 win over Clear Lake.
A balanced effort for the Wildcats was led by Brooke Morgan (nine kills), Aaliyah Ellis (eight kills), Stratton Sneed (eight kills), Bella Woodard (eight kills, three blocks), Raeghan Thompson (four blocks), Briana Zamora (25 digs), Mia Sauers (14 digs, two aces), Hannah Berg (14 digs), All Shemwell (21 assists, 12 digs) and Emma Boland (12 assists).
Clear Creek (9-2 in district) will have a big-time match up next when the team hosts Clear Falls (8-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a match with 24-6A title implications.
Dickinson 3, Clear Brook 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Dickinson Lady Gators pulled out an exciting five-set win on the road against Clear Brook on Saturday, toppling the Wolverines by the scores of 12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8.
Leading the Lady Gators to victory were Madison Spells (15 kills), Brandolyn Freeman (14 kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (41 assists, 12 digs), Hannah Cavil (16 digs, four aces) and Emalee Allen (15 digs, five aces).
Winners of two straight district matches, Dickinson (2-8 in district) will next take on Clear Springs (7-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs High School.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.