The Friendswood High School girls swim team finished third place in state at the University of Texas in Austin State Championship Meet, held February 17-18.
The top three high school team finishes at the meet were Montgomery scoring 186 points for first place, Magnolia scoring 159 points in second place, and Friendswood placing third scoring 150 points — winning their third-place overall finish by one point. The top three high schools all came out of Region 6.
The girls team knew going into the final race of an arduous two-day state meet that they needed to place top three in the relay race to finish in the overall top three teams in the state.
The 4x100-yard relay team was led off by sophomore Lezli Sisung, followed by seniors Allison Proulx and Allie Hansen, and anchored by junior Olivia Theall. The girls finished in third in a thrilling relay with a new team record time of 3:30.90, winning by .23 seconds over fourth place.
The win was truly a team effort and scoring swims for the girls are below:
200-yard IM — freshman Leah Givens, ninth place, 2:11.08, nine points
50-yard free — junior Olivia Theall, fifth place, 23.51 (All-America consideration), 14 points
1-meter diving — senior Lily Ellis, eighth place, score of 351.60, 11 points
100-yard butterfly — junior Olivia Theall, second place, 54.27 (All-American time), 17 points; sophomore Lezli Sisung, third place, 56.05, 16 points; freshman Abigail Nelson, 16th place, 59.88, one point
200-yard freestyle relay — team of Lezli Sisung, Allison Proulx, Allie Hansen and Olivia Theall, second place, 1:37.48, 34 points
100-yard backstroke — Lezli Sisung, third place, 55.37 (All-American consideration), 16 points
400-yard freestyle relay — team of Lezli Sisung, Allison Proulx, Allie Hansen and Olivia Theall, third place, 3:33.90, 32 points and new team record
HARDT FOUGHT
For the Mustang boys, Max Hardt had an outstanding meet winning one silver and one bronze medal and setting a new team record in the 200-yard IM.
Scoring swims for the Mustang boys are below:
200-yard medley relay — team of senior Joe Sloan (Sr.), junior Max Hardt, junior Josh Haffelder and senior Vinnie Gangitano, 12th place finish, 1:39.80, 10 points
200-yard IM — Max Hardt, third place, with a new team record time of 1:51.08 (All-American consideration), 16 points
1-meter diving — junior Gabe Costa, eighth place finish, score of 336.65, 11 points
200-yard freestyle relay — team of Vinnie Gangitano, Gabe Kovach, Josh Haffelder and Max Hardt, 13th place, 1:29.68, eight points
100-yard breaststroke — Max Hardt, second place, 56.77 (All-American consideration), 17 points; Josh Haffelder, ninth place finish, 1:00.31, nine points
The boys finished in 12th place, overall, at state.
The Friendswood ISD board of trustees will be honoring the state swimmers at the March 4 board meeting.
