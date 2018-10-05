Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats got a much needed bounce-back win at home Friday to halt a two-match district skid with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Leading the Wildcats were Allie Garland (12 kills, five blocks), Miranda Phelps (11 digs) and Spencer Plato (27 assists, eight digs).
The Lady Gators’ big three were the standouts for Dickinson — Amaya Young (nine kills, 11 digs), Sharanda Anderson (six kills, nine digs) and Destiny Tom (19 assists, eight digs).
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (5-3 in district) travels to Alvin (N/A), and Dickinson (3-5) hosts Clear Falls (N/A).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Galena Park 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors picked up a district win in front of their home crowd Friday, sweeping Galena Park by the scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-10.
Mia Flores and Tori Mallard had four kills each for Ball High. Lexie LaForte had three blocks. Jaelyn Williams chimed in with 10 assists, Sara Garbiel led the defense with 11 digs, and Caroline Baze served up five aces.
The Lady Tors (3-6 in district) hit the road to face Crosby (N/A) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendswood 3, Santa Fe 1
SANTA FE
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs stubbled out of the gate but recovered to race past the Santa Fe Lady Indians 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in a district title showdown Friday.
The Lady Mustangs got a balanced effort on offense, led by Ashlyn Svoboda (17 kills, 15 digs), Makensy Manbeck (14 kills, five blocks, two aces), Lauren Hubbard (11 kills, 15 digs) and Elle McGown (11 kills). Tori Weatherley (49 assists) set the offense up all match, and Kate Bueche (19 digs) led the defense.
The Lady Indians were led by Teresa Garza (10 kills, five blocks), Kassidy Taves (nine kills, 13 assists), Elena Dondonay (25 assists), Freedom Stephenson (16 digs), Cassi Cruz (12 digs) and Jillian Gibbs (three blocks).
Both teams return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (9-0 in district) hosts Galena Park (0-9), and Santa Fe (7-2) is at home against Baytown Lee (N/A).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.