Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Manvel 3, Clear Creek 2
MANVEL
In what was a back-and-forth season opener Tuesday, the Clear Creek Wildcats were edged in a heartbreaker on the road against Manvel, which escaped with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-25, 15-13 win.
Leading Clear Creek were Aaliyah Ellis (12 kills, two blocks), Briana Zamora (33 digs), Mia Sauers (21 digs), Emma Boland (20 assists) and All Shemwell (16 assists).
The Wildcats return to the friendly confines of Carlisle Fieldhouse for their next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday against Friendswood.
Ball High 3, Sam Rayburn 0
PASADENA
The Ball High Lady Tors began their season with a bang Tuesday night on the road, sweeping Sam Rayburn by the scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-22.
Maggie Farmer led Ball High with 12 kills, while Kari Nance added nine kills and two blocks. Sara Gabriel shored up the defense with 26 digs, and Avery Feagin fueled the offense with 23 assists. Morgan Chaljub was in the zone serving the ball, finishing with five aces.
The Lady Tors will have their home opener 6:30 p.m. Friday against Pasadena High.
Barbers Hill 3, Santa Fe 0
MONT BELVIEU
A young Santa Fe Lady Indians team were defeated in their first effort of the new season Tuesday night, as Barbers Hill logged a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
Santa Fe’s lone returning starter from last season’s team Freedom Stephenson led the defense with 14 digs. Kenzie Smith had a strong all-around effort with 18 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Allie Watson recorded 23 assists and seven digs and had an ace.
The Lady Indians will look to rebound in their next match, which will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Deer Park 1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
