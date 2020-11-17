Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Friendswood 55, Clear Brook 33
FRIENDSWOOD
In a battle of crosstown rivals, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs brought strong defense to take a win on Clear Brook’s home floor Tuesday night
Kamila Yunis led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, while Ashlyn Ryall was not far behind with 15 points.
Up next, Friendswood will host Deer Park at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dayton 51, Texas City 43
DAYTON
The Texas City Lady Stings lost a close one Tuesday night on the road, coming up just short against Dayton.
Top scorers for the Lady Stings were Logan Ramey (nine points), Amauri Wyatt (seven points) and Jordyn Ross (seven points).
Texas City remains on the road for its next game, which will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Brazosport.
Other scores:
Pasadena Dobie 56, Clear Falls 47
Pearland Dawson 55, Ball High 8
La Marque at Hitchcock, postponed
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.