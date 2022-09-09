Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 2
CLUTE
The Clear Creek Wildcats' conditioning paid off as they outlasted Brazoswood for a 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-7 decision on the road Friday in the district opener and a key early test for both teams.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Stratton Sneed (13 kills), Addie Hodges (10 kills), McKinley Cole (19 assists, 15 digs, three aces), Melody Herrin (six blocks), Mia Sauers (33 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (17 assists, 18 digs).
Clear Creek (1-0 in District 24-6A) looks to carry the momentum of the hard-fought win into its next contest 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake.
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers won their 2022 district debut in impressive fashion Friday night with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-10 sweep at home over the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for Clear Springs weren’t immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (10 kills), Keely Anderson (12 assists, seven digs) and Addison Stanley (18 digs).
Both teams return to the court Tuesday night. The Chargers (1-0 in District 24-6A) make the short trip to Clear Falls (1-0) for a 6 p.m. match, while the Lady Gators (0-1) host Dayton in a non-district contest at 6:30 p.m.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Brook 1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs opened up district play on their home floor Friday night in impressive fashion by logging a 25-8, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of the Ball High Lady Tors.
Friendswood was led in the match by Isabella Thompson (six kills), Jordyn Sims (six kills), Sydney Gibson (six kills, two aces), Kaitlyn Gotsch (five blocks), Cierra Pesak (11 digs, two aces) and Caroline Adams (19 assists).
Charli Dean led Ball High with five kills. Kate Lindamood logged four blocks. Sunny Higgins led defensively with 12 digs, while Dean chipped in eight digs. Chloe Stein added 10 assists.
Both teams get right back to district play Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (1-0 in District 18-5A) make the trip to Angleton (0-0) for a 6:30 p.m. match, while the Lady Tors (0-1) host Santa Fe (1-0) at 4 p.m.
Santa Fe 3, La Porte 2
LA PORTE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians rallied from down two sets to zero for a 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-12 comeback win on the road Friday night over La Porte.
Helping lead the Lady Indians to the win were Andi Webb (11 kills), Kadee Frantz (nine kills), Lily Daugherty (nine kills), Andee Stamper (eight kills, five blocks), Hailey Collins (28 assists, 17 digs, two aces), Morgan Walton (26 assists, 13 digs), Bre Montemayor (28 digs) and Hannah Doerre (15 digs, two aces).
Santa Fe (1-0 in District 18-5A) will look to keep the good times rolling when the team makes the trip to Ball High (0-1) for a match 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Texas City 0 (25-8, 25-2, 25-10)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Danbury 3, Hitchcock 0 (N/A)
