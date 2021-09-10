Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 0
CLUTE
Clear Creek’s district opener was a long road trip, but the Wildcats made short work of Brazoswood with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 sweep Friday night.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (13 kills, four blocks), Briana Zamora (22 digs, two aces) and Daisy Mitchell (21 assists, 10 digs).
Clear Creek (1-0 in district) returns to action 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dickinson (0-1).
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Clear Falls Knights put a rough non-district schedule in their rearview mirror, earning a hard-fought 25-9, 24-26, 23-25, 25-18, 16-14 win on the road Friday night against the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Madison Spells (14 kills), Caroline Boone (13 kills, 16 digs, three aces), Brandolyn Freeman (12 kills, five blocks), Addison Stanley (18 digs) and Elaina Spriggins (37 assists).
Both teams return to the floor 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (1-0 in district) hosts Clear Brook (0-1), while Dickinson (0-1) will be at Clear Creek (1-0).
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Baytown Sterling 3, Ball High 1 (25-11, 26-28, 25-12, 25-17)
Postponed: Santa Fe at Texas City
Bye: Friendswood
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
