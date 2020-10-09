Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats overcame a slow start to record a 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17, win over Clear Lake at home Friday night.
Libero Briana Zamora was the star of the match with an eye-popping 42 digs.
Also leading Clear Creek were Brooke Morgan (14 kills, three blocks), Raeghan Thompson (11 kills, six blocks), Julie Bordeau (nine kills), Bella Woodard (eight kills), All Shemwell (25 assists, 12 digs), Emma Boland (24 assists, 14 digs) and Mia Sauers (14 digs).
The Wildcats (4-1 in district) are right back in action 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clear Falls (3-0) in a key 24-6A matchup.
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators battled at home Friday night, but it was Clear Brook that emerged victorious in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23, win.
Standouts for Dickinson in the match were Frida Moreno (seven kills), Emalee Allen (six kills, 10 digs), Brandolyn Freeman (five kills, four blocks), Elaina Spriggins (24 assists) and Hannah Cavil (12 digs).
The Lady Gators (0-4 in district) will try to get on track in their match, which will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Clear Springs (2-0).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Manvel 1
MANVEL
In a big-time district showdown and a rematch of last season regional championship match, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs shook off a rough start and came away with a 17-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 win on the road against Manvel.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Ashlyn Svoboda (17 kills), Alessandra Meoni (16 kills), Sarah Sitton (eight kills, three blocks), Isabella Thompson (five blocks), Cierra Pesak (13 digs), Megan Hubbard (23 assists, 11 digs) and Anna Lippert (13 assists).
Friendswood (5-0 in district) will look to keep the good times rolling in its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Baytown Sterling.
Other scores:
Texas City 3, Ball High 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-18)
(Thursday) Goose Creek Memorial 3, Santa Fe 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-18)
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Falls 3, Bellaire 0
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights racked up a sweep during their district open date Friday night with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-23, at Bellaire.
Top performers for the Knights were Mia Johnson (12 kills, 12 digs), Rachel Brown (nine kills), Nicole Sherfield (nine kills), Gracie Lewis (17 digs) and Blakely Montgomery (31 assists).
Clear Falls (3-0 in District 24-6A) resumes its district schedule 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Clear Creek (4-1).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.